ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|3-May-21
|57,519
|543.30
|31,249,911.65
|4-May-21
|58,950
|530.10
|31,249,654.38
|5-May-21
|58,738
|532.02
|31,249,508.82
|6-May-21
|58,931
|530.27
|31,249,571.20
|7-May-21
|58,323
|535.81
|31,249,790.01
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
