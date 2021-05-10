ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
3-May-2157,519543.3031,249,911.65
4-May-2158,950530.1031,249,654.38
5-May-2158,738532.0231,249,508.82
6-May-2158,931530.2731,249,571.20
7-May-2158,323535.8131,249,790.01

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

