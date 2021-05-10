CN Recognizes 55 Customers and Supply Chain Partners for Sustainability Leadership under CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program

English French

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today recognized 55 of its customers and supply chain partners for their sustainability practices. The CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies who are committed to reducing their environmental footprint and being part of the climate solution, a key focus of CN’s commitment to building a more sustainable future.



“For CN, a sustainable future means thinking and acting in the interest of generations to come. We recognize that it is our responsibility to provide cleaner, more sustainable transportation services to you, our customers and partners, while minimizing the environmental impact of our operations.”

Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Sustainability



“Through our EcoConnexions Partnership Program, we continue to deepen our customer relationships, as well as collaborate and learn from each other. CN is proud to recognize these companies and supply chain partners for their commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Mark Lerner, Vice-President, Marketing and Business Development



In recognition of our customers’ and supply chain partners’ commitment to sustainable business practices, CN, in collaboration with Tree Canada, will plant 100,000 trees this year in Canada and the United States.

The 55 customers and supply chain partners recognized this year in CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program are:

ALCOA CANADA CO

ATLANTIC CONTAINER LINE

BASF

BONDUELLE CANADA INC

BUNGE NORTH AMERICA INC

CANFOR

CARGILL INCORPORATED

CASCADES CANADA ULC

CENOVUS ENERGY INC

CMA CGM (AMERICA) LLC

COSCO SHIPPING LINES NORTH AMERICA

DOMTAR INC

DUPONT SPECIALITY PRODUCTS LLC

FORD MOTOR CO

GIBSON ENERGY ULC

GLOBAL CONTAINER TERMINALS INC

HALIFAX PORT AUTHORITY

HAPAG LLOYD AMERICA LLC

HONDA

HUB GROUP INC

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT INC

KRAFT HEINZ CANADA ULC

KRUGER PRODUCTS LP

LABATT BREWING COMPANY LTD

LOBLAWS INC

LOUISIANA PACIFIC

MAERSK INC

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC

MEDITERRANEAN SHIPPING CO

MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA CANADA INC

MONDELEZ GLOBAL LLC

NISSAN

NOURYON CHEMICALS LLC

C L USA INC

OWENS CORNING SALES LLC

PEPSI-QTG CANADA

PORT OF MONTREAL

PORT OF SAINT JOHN

PRINCE RUPERT PORT AUTHORITY

RESOLUTE FP CANADA INC

SUNCOR

TECK COAL LIMITED

TENARIS GLOBAL SERVICES (CANADA) IN

TOYOTA CANADA INC

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

VANCOUVER FRASER PORT AUTHORITY

VERSO CORPORATION

VITERRA INC

VOPAK

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP CANADA INC

WAL-MART CANADA CORP

WEST FRASER MILLS LTD

WEYERHAEUSER NR CO

YANG MING (AMERICA) CORPORATION

ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD

CN’s EcoConnexions programs engage employees, communities, and customers and supply chain partners, to help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, conserving resources and increasing biodiversity. Through the EcoConnexions Partnership Program and our community tree planting program, From the Ground Up, CN has planted more than 2 million trees since 2012. To learn more on how CN is working to build a more sustainable future, please visit www.cn.ca/en/delivering-esponsibly.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.