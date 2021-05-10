CN Recognizes 55 Customers and Supply Chain Partners for Sustainability Leadership under CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today recognized 55 of its customers and supply chain partners for their sustainability practices. The CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies who are committed to reducing their environmental footprint and being part of the climate solution, a key focus of CN’s commitment to building a more sustainable future.
“For CN, a sustainable future means thinking and acting in the interest of generations to come. We recognize that it is our responsibility to provide cleaner, more sustainable transportation services to you, our customers and partners, while minimizing the environmental impact of our operations.”
- Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Sustainability
“Through our EcoConnexions Partnership Program, we continue to deepen our customer relationships, as well as collaborate and learn from each other. CN is proud to recognize these companies and supply chain partners for their commitment to a more sustainable future.”
- Mark Lerner, Vice-President, Marketing and Business Development
In recognition of our customers’ and supply chain partners’ commitment to sustainable business practices, CN, in collaboration with Tree Canada, will plant 100,000 trees this year in Canada and the United States.
The 55 customers and supply chain partners recognized this year in CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program are:
- ALCOA CANADA CO
- ATLANTIC CONTAINER LINE
- BASF
- BONDUELLE CANADA INC
- BUNGE NORTH AMERICA INC
- CANFOR
- CARGILL INCORPORATED
- CASCADES CANADA ULC
- CENOVUS ENERGY INC
- CMA CGM (AMERICA) LLC
- COSCO SHIPPING LINES NORTH AMERICA
- DOMTAR INC
- DUPONT SPECIALITY PRODUCTS LLC
- FORD MOTOR CO
- GIBSON ENERGY ULC
- GLOBAL CONTAINER TERMINALS INC
- HALIFAX PORT AUTHORITY
- HAPAG LLOYD AMERICA LLC
- HONDA
- HUB GROUP INC
- J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT INC
- KRAFT HEINZ CANADA ULC
- KRUGER PRODUCTS LP
- LABATT BREWING COMPANY LTD
- LOBLAWS INC
- LOUISIANA PACIFIC
- MAERSK INC
- MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC
- MEDITERRANEAN SHIPPING CO
- MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA CANADA INC
- MONDELEZ GLOBAL LLC
- NISSAN
- NOURYON CHEMICALS LLC
- C L USA INC
- OWENS CORNING SALES LLC
- PEPSI-QTG CANADA
- PORT OF MONTREAL
- PORT OF SAINT JOHN
- PRINCE RUPERT PORT AUTHORITY
- RESOLUTE FP CANADA INC
- SUNCOR
- TECK COAL LIMITED
- TENARIS GLOBAL SERVICES (CANADA) IN
- TOYOTA CANADA INC
- UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
- VANCOUVER FRASER PORT AUTHORITY
- VERSO CORPORATION
- VITERRA INC
- VOPAK
- VOLKSWAGEN GROUP CANADA INC
- WAL-MART CANADA CORP
- WEST FRASER MILLS LTD
- WEYERHAEUSER NR CO
- YANG MING (AMERICA) CORPORATION
- ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD
CN’s EcoConnexions programs engage employees, communities, and customers and supply chain partners, to help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, conserving resources and increasing biodiversity. Through the EcoConnexions Partnership Program and our community tree planting program, From the Ground Up, CN has planted more than 2 million trees since 2012. To learn more on how CN is working to build a more sustainable future, please visit www.cn.ca/en/delivering-esponsibly.
About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.
