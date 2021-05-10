Sophos Announces Plans for New Data Centers in Canada, Australia and Japan

OXFORD, U.K., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced plans to provide new data centers in Montreal, Canada, in July; Sydney, Australia, in August; and Tokyo, Japan, in September. Sophos already has data centers in the United States, Ireland and Germany. The planned new data centers would provide critical additional regional capacity to address the growing global demand for Sophos Central, the cloud management platform that supports Sophos’ portfolio of advanced, next-generation cybersecurity products.



Sophos’ strategic initiative also provides organizations of all sizes, in both private and public market sectors, with the flexibility of an in-country data center and the ability to store, manage and access data locally from Sophos Central. The initial products and services in the portfolio with access to the new data centers include Sophos’ extended detection and response (XDR), endpoint, server, encryption, Cloud Optix, and Managed Threat Response solutions.

“As a global leader in cybersecurity, Sophos understands the growing need to provide data sovereignty solutions for organizations with strict national or local regulatory or policy requirements,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. “Additionally, with the fast and massive migration to cloud computing, some organizations simply want to store their data in a specific geographical location. With our data center expansion plans, Sophos would be able to address these critical business issues and add more capacity for growth. With cyberattacks like ransomware now more complex and costly, organizations need to prioritize innovative cybersecurity products and services that are intuitive and operate from a single, integrated cloud management console. We want to make it as easy as possible for organizations and channel partners to align with Sophos for the world’s best threat protection and detection and data storage options.”

