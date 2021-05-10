KERING : Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - May 3 to 7, 2021

English French

Paris, May 10, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on April 22, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from May 3 to 7, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/05/2021 FR0000121485 8,021 692.5406 XPAR TOTAL 8,021 692.5406

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5e5b8278f46f1456/original/Kering-statement-of-own-share-dealings-from-May-3-to-7-2021-pdf.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

﻿Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

