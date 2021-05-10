Flywire Charitable Foundation Launches New Scholarships for Global Students

Flywire announces second annual scholarship program for students all around the world



New scholarships available to students studying social justice, global health and global citizenship

The Flywire Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable foundation, continues to work towards improving access to quality education and healthcare

BOSTON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced new academic scholarships that will be awarded to students in the academic categories of social justice, global health and global citizenship. Applications, which are administered by the Flywire Charitable Foundation, are available immediately through June 21st, 2021 to all undergraduate and graduate students, from all over the world.

The Flywire Charitable Foundation , launched in June 2020, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable foundation focused on improving individuals’ access to quality education, healthcare and other important life experiences, wherever they are in the world. The scholarship program, one of the Foundation’s first initiatives, is designed to help students and their families better manage costs associated with higher education. As a result of ongoing demand, Flywire has added more scholarships and created a new academic scholarship category.

“Last year, we received more than 800 scholarship applications from students representing 85 countries and nearly 300 higher education institutions worldwide,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire's Chief Executive Officer. “In response to this demand, we’ve expanded our program by adding additional scholarships and a new academic category. This is part of the Foundation’s commitment to bridge the access and affordability gap in education.”

The Flywire Charitable Foundation’s scholarships are open to global students who are studying the following academic categories:

- Social justice : As social justice issues such as policing, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, religious persecution, sexism, racism and sexual violence have continued to dominate the world news this year, the need for significant social justice reform has only increased. These scholarships aim to support tomorrow’s leaders who will work towards eradicating racism, violence, systemic biases and other acts of intolerance.

- Global health : As individuals and communities around the world continue to overcome the challenges of a global pandemic, it’s clear that there is a strong need for innovative approaches to improve global health. These scholarships will be awarded to students who are committed to enhancing health outcomes and quality of life for individuals all over the world.

- Global citizenship : From climate change and sustainability, to income inequality, this year has uncovered the importance of elevating humanity when addressing challenges across social, political, environmental and economic issues. Scholarships in this category will be awarded to students who embody their own definition of being a global citizen with the purpose of making a positive impact on the world.

Apply for a Flywire Charitable Foundation academic scholarship today: Apply now .

Resources

To apply for an academic scholarship from Flywire, visit: Flywire Charitable Foundation - Academic Scholarships

To learn more about The Flywire Charitable Foundation, visit: The Flywire Charitable Foundation

To learn more about Flywire’s payment solutions for education, healthcare, travel and B2B visit: https://www.flywire.com/

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Flywire combines its own network, platform and integrated software to solve vertical-specific payment and receivable problems for global organizations.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Sarah King

Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Prosek Partners

pro-flywire@prosek.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

flywireir@icrinc.com