Jostens Offers Free Digital Yearbook Signing Pages for Second Consecutive Year

Minneapolis, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation's leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, announced the release of the 2021 Digital Signing Pages website for all students and schools across the United States. The website provides students with a free, inclusive, interactive yearbook signing experience to preserve the important yearbook signing tradition.

The Jostens Digital Yearbook Signing Page platform was initially launched May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing constraints restricting the physical sharing and signing of yearbooks among classmates. While many school traditions were being canceled, Jostens Digital Signing Pages preserved the longstanding yearbook signing tradition through digital innovation. Since its launch, more than 1 million signatures have been shared on the proprietary website.

“Last year we launched Digital Signing Pages to help all students and schools preserve their yearbook traditions in the midst of COVID-19,” said Mike Wolf, Jostens Vice President of Marketing. “And because the response was so great, we wanted to offer it again this year even as schools are starting to get back to ‘normal’, because it’s such a fun, engaging experience for everyone.”

“Jostens Digital Signing Pages are a great way for virtual and in-school students to have the same yearbook experience,” said Jaclyn Rothschild, yearbook adviser at Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, New York. “It also helps students get even more signatures from family and friends who don’t live nearby.”

Jostens Digital Signing pages replicate the traditional handwritten yearbook signing experience through a proprietary website inviting any student to set up a free account. After setting up an account, students then send a unique web link to friends, inviting them to virtually “sign” their yearbook. Invited friends, teachers, coaches or family members can select fonts, colors and stickers to write a note to the student who requested it. After virtual signatures and notes are compiled, pages can be printed for each student to have a personalized keepsake of their year.

“Our students are loving the interactive digital signing experience from Jostens,” said Kayla Davis, yearbook adviser at St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield, Wisconsin. “In remembrance of this unforgettable year, they are having a lot of fun sharing memories and messages with each other that will last a lifetime.”

Jostens 2021 Digital Signing Pages experience is free and available to all students now at yearbooksigning.jostens.com.

