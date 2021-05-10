World Leading Semiconductor Company Orders Veeco Lithography Systems for Advanced Packaging Production Ramp

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc . (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a world leader in semiconductor assembly and testing has placed a multi-system order for its AP300™ Lithography System for the production ramp of advanced packaging chips. The advanced packaging devices will be used to meet increasing demand for 5G system-on-a-chip, graphic processors (GPUs) and high performance computing applications.



The AP300 systems were selected based on its industry-leading uptime and performance with lower total cost of ownership. This purchase is indicative of accelerating market demand for Veeco’s lithography systems, given the tools’ ability to handle next-generation advanced packaging process needs including copper (Cu) pillar, wafer-level packaging (WLP), fan-out WLP (FOWLP) and 3D integrated circuit developments.

“Global megatrends such as graphic processors used in gaming and crypto mining, autonomous driving and high performance computing related to internet-of-things and artificial intelligence are driving strong demand for technologies that enable advanced packaging,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Line Manager. “As integrated packaging designs gain momentum, customers require a lithography platform that can handle all advanced packaging process needs with superior process at the lowest cost of ownership. Our AP300 platform provides that solution for the challenging advanced packaging processes for high-performance, next-generation devices."

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.