Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $165.0 million, compared with $182.1 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $15.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $14.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared with $24.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the same period last year

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $664.3 million, compared with $717.3 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $35.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared with $73.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $80.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared with $104.3 million, or $1.74 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

 
U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data


  4th Quarter
 Full Year
GAAP Results Q4 '25
 Q4 '24
 2025
 2024
Revenue $165.0  $182.1  $664.3  $717.3 
Net income $1.1  $15.0  $35.4  $73.7 
Diluted earnings per share $0.02  $0.26  $0.59  $1.23 


  4th Quarter
 Full Year
Non-GAAP Results Q4 '25
 Q4 '24
 2025
 2024
Operating income $13.8  $27.4  $84.3  $116.1 
Net income $14.7  $24.2  $80.2  $104.3 
Diluted earnings per share $0.24  $0.41  $1.33  $1.74 


“Veeco executed well in 2025, accelerating bookings in the second half for our semiconductor, compound semiconductor and data storage markets, positioning us for robust growth in 2026 driven by AI and High-Performance Computing,” said Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “With expanding backlog, growing customer adoption of our new technologies, and the planned merger with Axcelis, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate growth and create long-term strategic value for all stakeholders.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2026:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $150 million to $170 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share are expected in the range of ($0.03) to $0.07
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.14 to $0.24

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s fiscal year 2026:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $740 million to $800 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.83 to $1.17
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.50 to $1.85

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, February 25, 2026 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, statements regarding the pending merger with Axcelis, statements regarding shipments currently being held by U.S. Customs, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results, the timing, completion and expected benefits of the proposed transaction and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the effects of foreign and domestic tariffs and the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; cybersecurity attacks and our ability to safeguard sensitive information and protect our intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; delays in or failure to complete the proposed transaction, whether due to an inability by either party to satisfy one or more conditions to closing, including an inability to obtain certain regulatory approvals, the occurrence of events or changes in circumstances that give rise to the termination of the applicable merger agreement by either party, or otherwise; risks related to the pendency of the proposed transaction and its effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and stock price; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees, including as a result of the proposed transaction; diversion of management time and attention from ordinary course business operations to the proposed transaction and other potential disruptions to our business relating thereto; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net sales $165,017  $182,131  $664,294  $717,301 
Cost of sales  104,505   108,146   398,885   413,296 
Gross profit  60,512   73,985   265,409   304,005 
Operating expenses, net:            
Research and development  30,579   30,953   119,641   124,507 
Selling, general, and administrative  25,296   25,077   98,906   99,663 
Amortization of intangible assets  723   1,580   3,136   6,983 
Merger costs  6,300      8,908    
Asset impairment     28,131      28,131 
Other operating expense (income), net  (1,021)  (15,635)  (889)  (22,260)
Total operating expenses, net  61,877   70,106   229,702   237,024 
Operating income (loss)  (1,365)  3,879   35,707   66,981 
Interest income (expense), net  1,271   476   4,333   1,853 
Other income (expense), net        (653)   
Income before income taxes  (94)  4,355   39,387   68,834 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (1,208)  (10,610)  3,997   (4,880)
Net income $1,114  $14,965  $35,390  $73,714 
             
Income per common share:            
Basic $0.02  $0.26  $0.60  $1.31 
Diluted $0.02  $0.26  $0.59  $1.23 
             
Weighted average number of shares:            
Basic  60,140   56,536   59,299   56,426 
Diluted  61,515   60,499   60,594   61,596 


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

  December 31,
 December 31,
  2025
 2024
  (unaudited)     
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $163,466  $145,595 
Restricted cash     224 
Short-term investments  226,763   198,719 
Accounts receivable, net  110,685   96,834 
Contract assets  34,838   37,109 
Inventories  275,298   246,735 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  34,286   39,316 
Total current assets  845,336   764,532 
Property, plant and equipment, net  108,646   113,789 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  24,606   26,503 
Intangible assets, net  5,696   8,832 
Goodwill  214,964   214,964 
Deferred income taxes  122,935   120,191 
Other assets  3,612   2,766 
Total assets $1,325,795  $1,251,577 
         
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $55,345  $43,519 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  45,503   55,195 
Contract liabilities  74,161   64,986 
Income taxes payable  3,048   2,086 
Current portion of long-term debt     26,496 
Total current liabilities  178,057   192,282 
Deferred income taxes  532   689 
Long-term debt  226,009   249,702 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  31,837   34,318 
Other liabilities  3,852   3,816 
Total liabilities  440,287   480,807 
         
Total stockholders’ equity  885,508   770,770 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,325,795  $1,251,577 


Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
Three months ended December 31, 2025 GAAP Share-Based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $165,017        $165,017 
Gross profit  60,512  1,757       62,269 
Gross margin  36.7%        37.7%
Operating expenses  61,877  (7,286) (723) (5,375)  48,493 
Operating income (loss)  (1,365) 9,043  723  5,375^  13,776 
Net income  1,114  9,043  723  3,830^  14,710 
________________________________
^ – See table below for additional details.


Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2025   
Merger related expenses $6,300 
Changes in contingent consideration  (925)
Subtotal  5,375 
Non-cash interest expense  285 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  (1,830)
Total Other $3,830 
________________________________
* – The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.


Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2025)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended December 31, 2025
  GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income available to common shareholders $1,114  $14,710 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  60,140   60,140 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1,254   1,254 
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes  121   121 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  61,515   61,515 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.02  $0.24 
Diluted $0.02  $0.24 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

      Non-GAAP Adjustments    
Three months ended December 31, 2024 GAAP
 Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $182,131        $182,131 
Gross profit  73,985  1,523       75,508 
Gross margin  40.6%        41.5%
Operating expenses  70,106  (7,582) (1,580) (12,876)  48,068 
Operating income  3,879  9,105  1,580  12,876^  27,440 
Net income  14,965  9,105  1,580  (1,443)^  24,207 
________________________________
^ – See table below for additional details.


Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2024   
Asset impairment $28,131 
Change in contingent consideration  (16,466)
Other  1,211 
Subtotal  12,876 
Non-cash interest expense  322 
Tax benefit associated with asset impairment  (12,239)
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  (2,402)
Total Other $(1,443)
________________________________
* – The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.


Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended December 31, 2024
  GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income $14,965  $24,207 
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes  513   466 
Net income available to common shareholders $15,478  $24,673 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  56,536   56,536 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1,070   1,070 
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes  1,104   1,104 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)  1,789   1,354 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  60,499   60,064 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.26  $0.43 
Diluted $0.26  $0.41 
________________________________
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2025 and 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended Three months ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
GAAP Net income (loss) $1,114  $14,965 
Share-based compensation  9,043   9,105 
Amortization  723   1,580 
Asset impairment     28,131 
Changes in contingent consideration  (925)  (16,466)
Merger related expenses  6,300    
Interest (income) expense, net  (1,271)  (476)
Other     1,211 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (1,208)  (10,610)
Non-GAAP Operating income $13,776  $27,440 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

      Non-GAAP Adjustments    
For the year ended December 31, 2025 GAAP
 Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $664,294        $664,294 
Gross profit  265,409  6,862       272,271 
Gross margin  40.0%        41.0%
Operating expenses  229,702  (30,185) (3,136) (8,391)  187,990 
Operating income  35,707  37,047  3,136  8,391^  84,281 
Net income  35,390  37,047  3,136  4,652^  80,225 
________________________________
^ - See table below for additional details.


Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2025   
Merger related expenses $8,908 
Changes in contingent consideration  (925)
Other  408 
Subtotal  8,391 
Non-cash interest expense  1,118 
Other (income) expense, net  653 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  (5,510)
Total Other $4,652 
________________________________
* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.


Net Income per Common Share (FY 2025)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Year ended December 31, 2025
  GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income $35,390  $80,225 
Interest expense associated with convertible notes  378   386 
Net income available to common shareholders $35,768  $80,611 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  59,299   59,299 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  634   634 
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes     45 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)  661   501 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  60,594   60,479 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.60  $1.35 
Diluted $0.59  $1.33 
________________________________
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

      Non-GAAP Adjustments    
For the year ended December 31, 2024 GAAP
 Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $717,301        $717,301 
Gross profit  304,005  6,263    162   310,430 
Gross margin  42.4%        43.3%
Operating expenses  237,024  (29,616) (6,983) (6,067)  194,358 
Operating income  66,981  35,879  6,983  6,229^  116,072 
Net income (loss)  73,714  35,879  6,983  (12,233)^  104,343 
________________________________
^ – See table below for additional details.


Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2024   
Asset Impairment $28,131 
Changes in contingent consideration  (21,242)
Sale of productive assets  (2,033)
Other  1,373 
Subtotal  6,229 
Non-cash interest expense  1,257 
Tax benefits associated with asset impairments  (12,239)
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  (7,480)
Total Other $(12,233)
________________________________
* – The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.


Net Income per Common Share (FY 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Year ended December 31, 2024
  GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income $73,714  $104,343 
Interest expense associated with convertible notes  2,054   1,865 
Net income available to common shareholders $75,768  $106,208 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  56,426   56,426 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1,010   1,010 
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes  1,104   1,104 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)  1,788   1,354 
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes  1,268   1,268 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  61,596   61,162 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $1.31  $1.85 
Diluted $1.23  $1.74 
________________________________
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2025 and 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Year ended Year ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
GAAP Net income $35,390  $73,714 
Share-based compensation  37,047   35,879 
Amortization  3,136   6,983 
Asset impairment     8,908 
Merger related expenses  8,908    
Changes in contingent consideration  (925)  (21,242)
Sales of productive assets     (2,033)
Interest (income) expense, net  (4,333)  (1,853)
Other  1,061   1,373 
Income tax expense (benefit)  3,997   (4,880)
Non-GAAP Operating income $84,281  $96,849 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
Guidance for the three months ending         Share-based            
March 31, 2026 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $150   $170        $150   $170 
Gross profit  54    63  2       56    65 
Gross margin  36%   37%        37%   38%
Operating expenses  58    60  (7) (1) (2)  48    50 
Operating income  (3)   4  9  1  2   9    16 
Net income $(2)  $4  9  1  1  $9   $15 
                       
Income per diluted common share $(0.03)  $0.07        $0.14   $0.24 


Income per Diluted Common Share (Q1 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2026 GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:                   
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(2)  $4  $9   $15 
                    
Denominator:                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  60    60   60    60 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards      1   1    1 
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes      1   1    1 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  60    62   62    62 
                    
Net income per common share:                   
Income (loss) per diluted common share $(0.03)  $0.07  $0.14   $0.24 


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2026)
(in millions)
(unaudited)

Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2026        
GAAP Net income $(2)  $4 
Share-based compensation  9    9 
Amortization  1    1 
Merger related expense  2    2 
Interest expense (income)  (1)   (1)
Income tax expense      1 
Non-GAAP Operating income $9   $16 

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
Guidance for the year ending         Share-based            
December 31, 2026 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $740   $800        $740   $800 
Gross profit  298    338  8       306    346 
Gross margin  40%   42%        41%   43%
Operating expenses  244    259  (31) (2) (6)  205    220 
Operating income  54    79  39  2  6   101    126 
Net income $52   $73  39  2  1  $94   $115 
                       
Income per diluted common share $0.83   $1.17        $1.50   $1.85 


Income per Diluted Common Share (FY 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026 GAAP
 Non-GAAP
Numerator:                    
Net income available to common shareholders $52   $73  $94   $115 
                     
Denominator:                    
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  61    61   61    61 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1    1   1    1 
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes  1    1   1    1 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  63    63   63    63 
                     
Net income per common share:                    
Income per diluted common share $0.83   $1.17  $1.50   $1.85 


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2026)
(in millions)
(unaudited)

Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026        
GAAP Net income $52   $73 
Share-based compensation  39    39 
Amortization  2    2 
Merger related expense  6    6 
Interest expense (income)  (4)   (4)
Income tax expense  7    10 
Non-GAAP Operating income $101   $126 

