Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- Revenue of $165.0 million, compared with $182.1 million in the same period last year
- GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $15.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the same period last year
- Non-GAAP net income of $14.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared with $24.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the same period last year
Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:
- Revenue of $664.3 million, compared with $717.3 million in the same period last year
- GAAP net income of $35.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared with $73.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share in the same period last year
- Non-GAAP net income of $80.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared with $104.3 million, or $1.74 per diluted share in the same period last year
PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.
|U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
|4th Quarter
|Full Year
|GAAP Results
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|165.0
|$
|182.1
|$
|664.3
|$
|717.3
|Net income
|$
|1.1
|$
|15.0
|$
|35.4
|$
|73.7
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.23
|4th Quarter
|Full Year
|Non-GAAP Results
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|2025
|2024
|Operating income
|$
|13.8
|$
|27.4
|$
|84.3
|$
|116.1
|Net income
|$
|14.7
|$
|24.2
|$
|80.2
|$
|104.3
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.74
“Veeco executed well in 2025, accelerating bookings in the second half for our semiconductor, compound semiconductor and data storage markets, positioning us for robust growth in 2026 driven by AI and High-Performance Computing,” said Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “With expanding backlog, growing customer adoption of our new technologies, and the planned merger with Axcelis, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate growth and create long-term strategic value for all stakeholders.”
Guidance and Outlook
The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2026:
- Revenue is expected in the range of $150 million to $170 million
- GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share are expected in the range of ($0.03) to $0.07
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.14 to $0.24
The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s fiscal year 2026:
- Revenue is expected in the range of $740 million to $800 million
- GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.83 to $1.17
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.50 to $1.85
About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Year ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|165,017
|$
|182,131
|$
|664,294
|$
|717,301
|Cost of sales
|104,505
|108,146
|398,885
|413,296
|Gross profit
|60,512
|73,985
|265,409
|304,005
|Operating expenses, net:
|Research and development
|30,579
|30,953
|119,641
|124,507
|Selling, general, and administrative
|25,296
|25,077
|98,906
|99,663
|Amortization of intangible assets
|723
|1,580
|3,136
|6,983
|Merger costs
|6,300
|—
|8,908
|—
|Asset impairment
|—
|28,131
|—
|28,131
|Other operating expense (income), net
|(1,021
|)
|(15,635
|)
|(889
|)
|(22,260
|)
|Total operating expenses, net
|61,877
|70,106
|229,702
|237,024
|Operating income (loss)
|(1,365
|)
|3,879
|35,707
|66,981
|Interest income (expense), net
|1,271
|476
|4,333
|1,853
|Other income (expense), net
|—
|—
|(653
|)
|—
|Income before income taxes
|(94
|)
|4,355
|39,387
|68,834
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,208
|)
|(10,610
|)
|3,997
|(4,880
|)
|Net income
|$
|1,114
|$
|14,965
|$
|35,390
|$
|73,714
|Income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.31
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.23
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|60,140
|56,536
|59,299
|56,426
|Diluted
|61,515
|60,499
|60,594
|61,596
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|163,466
|$
|145,595
|Restricted cash
|—
|224
|Short-term investments
|226,763
|198,719
|Accounts receivable, net
|110,685
|96,834
|Contract assets
|34,838
|37,109
|Inventories
|275,298
|246,735
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|34,286
|39,316
|Total current assets
|845,336
|764,532
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|108,646
|113,789
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|24,606
|26,503
|Intangible assets, net
|5,696
|8,832
|Goodwill
|214,964
|214,964
|Deferred income taxes
|122,935
|120,191
|Other assets
|3,612
|2,766
|Total assets
|$
|1,325,795
|$
|1,251,577
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|55,345
|$
|43,519
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|45,503
|55,195
|Contract liabilities
|74,161
|64,986
|Income taxes payable
|3,048
|2,086
|Current portion of long-term debt
|—
|26,496
|Total current liabilities
|178,057
|192,282
|Deferred income taxes
|532
|689
|Long-term debt
|226,009
|249,702
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|31,837
|34,318
|Other liabilities
|3,852
|3,816
|Total liabilities
|440,287
|480,807
|Total stockholders’ equity
|885,508
|770,770
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,325,795
|$
|1,251,577
Note on Reconciliation Tables
The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Three months ended December 31, 2025
|GAAP
|Share-Based Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|165,017
|$
|165,017
|Gross profit
|60,512
|1,757
|62,269
|Gross margin
|36.7
|%
|37.7
|%
|Operating expenses
|61,877
|(7,286
|)
|(723
|)
|(5,375
|)
|48,493
|Operating income (loss)
|(1,365
|)
|9,043
|723
|5,375
|^
|13,776
|Net income
|1,114
|9,043
|723
|3,830
|^
|14,710
^ – See table below for additional details.
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31, 2025
|Merger related expenses
|$
|6,300
|Changes in contingent consideration
|(925
|)
|Subtotal
|5,375
|Non-cash interest expense
|285
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|(1,830
|)
|Total Other
|$
|3,830
* – The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
|Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2025)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31, 2025
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Numerator:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|1,114
|$
|14,710
|Denominator:
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|60,140
|60,140
|Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
|1,254
|1,254
|Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes
|121
|121
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|61,515
|61,515
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.24
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Three months ended December 31, 2024
|GAAP
|Share-based Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|182,131
|$
|182,131
|Gross profit
|73,985
|1,523
|75,508
|Gross margin
|40.6
|%
|41.5
|%
|Operating expenses
|70,106
|(7,582
|)
|(1,580
|)
|(12,876
|)
|48,068
|Operating income
|3,879
|9,105
|1,580
|12,876
|^
|27,440
|Net income
|14,965
|9,105
|1,580
|(1,443
|)^
|24,207
^ – See table below for additional details.
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31, 2024
|Asset impairment
|$
|28,131
|Change in contingent consideration
|(16,466
|)
|Other
|1,211
|Subtotal
|12,876
|Non-cash interest expense
|322
|Tax benefit associated with asset impairment
|(12,239
|)
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|(2,402
|)
|Total Other
|$
|(1,443
|)
* – The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
|Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31, 2024
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
|14,965
|$
|24,207
|Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes
|513
|466
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|15,478
|$
|24,673
|Denominator:
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|56,536
|56,536
|Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
|1,070
|1,070
|Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes
|1,104
|1,104
|Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)
|1,789
|1,354
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|60,499
|60,064
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.43
|Diluted
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.41
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2025 and 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|1,114
|$
|14,965
|Share-based compensation
|9,043
|9,105
|Amortization
|723
|1,580
|Asset impairment
|—
|28,131
|Changes in contingent consideration
|(925
|)
|(16,466
|)
|Merger related expenses
|6,300
|—
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(1,271
|)
|(476
|)
|Other
|—
|1,211
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,208
|)
|(10,610
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating income
|$
|13,776
|$
|27,440
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|For the year ended December 31, 2025
|GAAP
|Share-based Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|664,294
|$
|664,294
|Gross profit
|265,409
|6,862
|272,271
|Gross margin
|40.0
|%
|41.0
|%
|Operating expenses
|229,702
|(30,185
|)
|(3,136
|)
|(8,391
|)
|187,990
|Operating income
|35,707
|37,047
|3,136
|8,391
|^
|84,281
|Net income
|35,390
|37,047
|3,136
|4,652
|^
|80,225
^ - See table below for additional details.
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|For the year ended December 31, 2025
|Merger related expenses
|$
|8,908
|Changes in contingent consideration
|(925
|)
|Other
|408
|Subtotal
|8,391
|Non-cash interest expense
|1,118
|Other (income) expense, net
|653
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|(5,510
|)
|Total Other
|$
|4,652
* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
|Net Income per Common Share (FY 2025)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Year ended December 31, 2025
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
|35,390
|$
|80,225
|Interest expense associated with convertible notes
|378
|386
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|35,768
|$
|80,611
|Denominator:
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|59,299
|59,299
|Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
|634
|634
|Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes
|—
|45
|Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)
|661
|501
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|60,594
|60,479
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.35
|Diluted
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.33
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|For the year ended December 31, 2024
|GAAP
|Share-based Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|717,301
|$
|717,301
|Gross profit
|304,005
|6,263
|162
|310,430
|Gross margin
|42.4
|%
|43.3
|%
|Operating expenses
|237,024
|(29,616
|)
|(6,983
|)
|(6,067
|)
|194,358
|Operating income
|66,981
|35,879
|6,983
|6,229
|^
|116,072
|Net income (loss)
|73,714
|35,879
|6,983
|(12,233
|)^
|104,343
^ – See table below for additional details.
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|For the year ended December 31, 2024
|Asset Impairment
|$
|28,131
|Changes in contingent consideration
|(21,242
|)
|Sale of productive assets
|(2,033
|)
|Other
|1,373
|Subtotal
|6,229
|Non-cash interest expense
|1,257
|Tax benefits associated with asset impairments
|(12,239
|)
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|(7,480
|)
|Total Other
|$
|(12,233
|)
* – The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
|Net Income per Common Share (FY 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Year ended December 31, 2024
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
|73,714
|$
|104,343
|Interest expense associated with convertible notes
|2,054
|1,865
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|75,768
|$
|106,208
|Denominator:
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|56,426
|56,426
|Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
|1,010
|1,010
|Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes
|1,104
|1,104
|Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)
|1,788
|1,354
|Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes
|1,268
|1,268
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|61,596
|61,162
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.85
|Diluted
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.74
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2025 and 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Year ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|GAAP Net income
|$
|35,390
|$
|73,714
|Share-based compensation
|37,047
|35,879
|Amortization
|3,136
|6,983
|Asset impairment
|—
|8,908
|Merger related expenses
|8,908
|—
|Changes in contingent consideration
|(925
|)
|(21,242
|)
|Sales of productive assets
|—
|(2,033
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(4,333
|)
|(1,853
|)
|Other
|1,061
|1,373
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,997
|(4,880
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating income
|$
|84,281
|$
|96,849
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Guidance for the three months ending
|Share-based
|March 31, 2026
|GAAP
|Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|150
|–
|$
|170
|$
|150
|–
|$
|170
|Gross profit
|54
|–
|63
|2
|—
|—
|56
|–
|65
|Gross margin
|36
|%
|–
|37
|%
|37
|%
|–
|38
|%
|Operating expenses
|58
|–
|60
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|48
|–
|50
|Operating income
|(3
|)
|–
|4
|9
|1
|2
|9
|–
|16
|Net income
|$
|(2
|)
|–
|$
|4
|9
|1
|1
|$
|9
|–
|$
|15
|Income per diluted common share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|–
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.14
|–
|$
|0.24
|Income per Diluted Common Share (Q1 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2026
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Numerator:
|Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|$
|(2
|)
|–
|$
|4
|$
|9
|–
|$
|15
|Denominator:
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|60
|–
|60
|60
|–
|60
|Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
|—
|–
|1
|1
|–
|1
|Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes
|—
|–
|1
|1
|–
|1
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|60
|–
|62
|62
|–
|62
|Net income per common share:
|Income (loss) per diluted common share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|–
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.14
|–
|$
|0.24
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2026)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2026
|GAAP Net income
|$
|(2
|)
|–
|$
|4
|Share-based compensation
|9
|–
|9
|Amortization
|1
|–
|1
|Merger related expense
|2
|–
|2
|Interest expense (income)
|(1
|)
|–
|(1
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|–
|1
|Non-GAAP Operating income
|$
|9
|–
|$
|16
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Guidance for the year ending
|Share-based
|December 31, 2026
|GAAP
|Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|740
|–
|$
|800
|$
|740
|–
|$
|800
|Gross profit
|298
|–
|338
|8
|—
|—
|306
|–
|346
|Gross margin
|40
|%
|–
|42
|%
|41
|%
|–
|43
|%
|Operating expenses
|244
|–
|259
|(31
|)
|(2
|)
|(6
|)
|205
|–
|220
|Operating income
|54
|–
|79
|39
|2
|6
|101
|–
|126
|Net income
|$
|52
|–
|$
|73
|39
|2
|1
|$
|94
|–
|$
|115
|Income per diluted common share
|$
|0.83
|–
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.50
|–
|$
|1.85
|Income per Diluted Common Share (FY 2026)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Numerator:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|52
|–
|$
|73
|$
|94
|–
|$
|115
|Denominator:
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|61
|–
|61
|61
|–
|61
|Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
|1
|–
|1
|1
|–
|1
|Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes
|1
|–
|1
|1
|–
|1
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|63
|–
|63
|63
|–
|63
|Net income per common share:
|Income per diluted common share
|$
|0.83
|–
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.50
|–
|$
|1.85
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2026)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026
|GAAP Net income
|$
|52
|–
|$
|73
|Share-based compensation
|39
|–
|39
|Amortization
|2
|–
|2
|Merger related expense
|6
|–
|6
|Interest expense (income)
|(4
|)
|–
|(4
|)
|Income tax expense
|7
|–
|10
|Non-GAAP Operating income
|$
|101
|–
|$
|126