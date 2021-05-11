English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release May 11, 2021 at 9.45 a.m. EEST





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rene Lindell Position: Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210510144741_10 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568



Transaction details



Transaction date: May 7, 2021 Venue: First North Finland (FNFI) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN:



FI4000440318 Volume: (1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 1.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 1.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 8,000 Unit price: 1.49 EUR

(7): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.4 EUR

(9): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.4 EUR



Further details: Linked to stock option programme



Aggregated transactions:



Volume: (9): Volume: 14,500



Volume weighted average price:



1.4531 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

rene.lindell@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com