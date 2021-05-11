Construction contract in Estonia (St John’s School in Tallinn)

English Estonian

On 10 May 2021, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Püha Johannese Koolikoda OÜ entered into a contract for the construction of St John’s School at Kivimäe St. 25, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of a new school building with one underground and one above ground floors that will accommodate facilities for studies, sports, library, cafeteria, dining room and church with a vestry. Roads, squares and playgrounds will be built around the school.

The contract value is approximately EUR 5.6 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in summer 2022.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

