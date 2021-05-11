Renault Group: Nissan contributes -€73 million for first quarter 2021 to Renault’s earnings

English French



Nissan contributes -€73 million for first quarter 2021 to Renault’s earnings

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 11th, 2021

Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 (April 1st, 2020 to March 31st, 2021).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 (January 1st to March 31st, 2021), after IFRS restatements, will have a negative contribution to Renault’s first quarter 2021 net income estimated at -€73 million (1).

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 127.7 yen/euro for the period under review.

RENAULT GROUP PRESS Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com





About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

Attachment