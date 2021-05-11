GBT Filed Patent Application for Integrated Circuit Reliability Verification Analysis

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed with the UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (“USPTO”)_ a patent application covering Integrated Circuits reliability verification analysis. The application has been assigned with the USPTO a serial number 17315747 and the filing date is May 10, 2021.



The patent seeks to protect systems and methods to check and correct microchips layout for reliability violations. The underlying technology contemplates allowing IC designers to be able to analyze and fix circuits more efficiently, in real-time, and get visibility into electrical issues early during the design stages. GBT intends to target microchip’s early design stages electrical and power analysis in order to identify potential failures and provide an on-the-fly solution with the intended goal of saving weeks to months of engineering design time. The technology underlying the patent is targeted to enhance design team productivity and microchip performance for custom and synthesized ICs by enabling testing and improving/correcting of reliability issues to avoid failures. The technology includes real time electrical analysis capability. The technology is empowered by the company’s AI capabilities for rapid image recognition and vast data analysis, especially for advanced manufacturing nodes like 5nm and below. The patent application is targeted for old and new manufacturing technologies, including 7nm, 5nm and below.

"Advanced integrated circuits mask layout design is becoming more challenging particularly due to the fact that geometries are getting smaller and more complex. Microchip’s reliability models are based on physics-of-failure mechanisms and as manufacturing processes goes smaller electrical issues significantly rise. The industry continuously scaling down semiconductor feature sizes which raises challenges in developing reliable electronic circuits with the constant demand for lower power consumption and more features. We have developed a system and method with the intended goal to analyze IC mask layout data for reliability issues, identifying “weak-spots” that are prone for failure. Giving a simplistic example, if an electrical current is supposed to flow in a chip’s metal wire that is too thin, it will melt the wire like a fuse effect. The filed patent describes a real time method to analyze this wire early during the chip’s design stage, and alerting the designer to make it wider. In this way the chip’s electronic circuits are pre-analyzed by construction, maintaining the chip’s reliability and efficient power consumption and distribution which in theory will allow Integrated circuits to function longer, consume less power and overheat less. This invention describes an on-the-fly electrical analysis to enable chip designers to address these reliability issues early during the design stage, keeping their hands on the pulse of the entire project's power management and overall performance.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this technology. To successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed, and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling, and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

