Worldwide Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Industry to 2026 - Featuring Borg Warner, Continental and Magna International Among Others

The global automotive multi-wheel drive market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An automotive multi-wheel drive, also known as an all-wheel drive or (AWD), is a type of automobile in which all the wheels receive equal torque from the engine. It includes vehicles that have four or more than four wheels such as SUVs, trucks, commercial lorries and luxury cars. Generally, in vehicles with two-wheel drive, the engine can supply power to either the front wheels or the rear wheels at a single point of time.

Whereas, in all-wheel or multi-wheel drives, all the wheels of a vehicle operate simultaneously in order to provide better traction and handling during adverse weather conditions. They are also considered ideal for rough terrains like snow, ice, mud, off-road and sand, as these drives prevent slipping and help propelling the vehicle forward. Moreover, multi-wheel drives also enable the engines to distribute the weight in a more efficient manner. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive multi-wheel drive market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2021-2026



Market Trends:



Increasing awareness among consumers regarding their safety while driving has catalyzed the demand for various advanced in-built safety features such as multi-wheel drive. In addition, to improve the traction and control over the vehicle, most luxury and sports cars are installed with multi-wheel drive systems. A shift in consumer preferences towards comfort and luxury driving with enhanced driving dynamics is further expected to augment the overall demand for luxury cars, SUVs and other sports vehicles across Europe and Asia.



Market Summary:



Based on the vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Amongst these, passenger cars currently represent the biggest segment.

Based on the transmission type, the market has been segregated as manual MWD and automatic MWD. Currently, manual MWD represents the leading segment.

Based on wheel drive type, the market is categorized as all-wheel drive (AWD) and 4-wheel drive (4WD).



Region-wise, the report has analyzed Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Borg Warner Inc, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., GKN Plc, Dana Incorporated, Oerlikon Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive multi-wheel drive market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive multi-wheel drive industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive multi-wheel drive industry?

What is the breakup of the global automotive multi-wheel drive market on the basis of vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive multi-wheel drive market on the basis of transmission type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive multi-wheel drive market on the basis of wheel drive type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive multi-wheel drive market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive multi-wheel drive market?

What is the structure of the global automotive multi-wheel drive market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive multi-wheel drive market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Wheel Drive Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

7.1 Manual MWD

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automatic MWD

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Wheel Drive Type

8.1 AWD

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 4WD

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Industry: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Industry: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Industry: Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Borg Warner Inc

14.3.2 Continental AG

14.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.3.4 JTEKT Corporation

14.3.5 Magna International Inc.

14.3.6 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

14.3.7 Eaton Corporation Inc.

14.3.8 GKN Plc

14.3.9 Dana Incorporated

14.3.10 Oerlikon Group

14.3.11 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

