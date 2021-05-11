InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The Dealmaker Show Interview with BAND Royalty Co-Founders Noble Drakoln and Barnaby Andersun

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Noble Drakoln and Barnaby Andersun, Co-Founders of BAND Royalty , the leading innovator of music-focused NFTs, recently appeared on The Dealmaker Show , a fast-paced and high-energy forum hosted by bestselling author Oren Klaff .



To hear the full podcast, visit The Dealmaker Show.

During the interview, Klaff inquired about the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the technical breakthroughs supporting the existence and trade of NFTs, and how BAND Royalty is leveraging this opportunity to allow individuals to cash in on royalties from a performance catalog featuring tracks from some of the biggest names in music.

“Last year, we might’ve had a little less than $100 million in [industry] sales in NFTs. The actual first NFT was created in 2014. Over the last seven years we’ve seen an evolution,” Drakoln explained. “When CryptoKitties clogged up the entire Ethereum network, everyone thought NFTs were saturated, but, in five months [of 2021], we’re over $3 billion in NFTs. … NBA Top Shots sold almost $400 million in video clips. … I believe, without a doubt, next year we’ll see a $100 billion year for NFTs, and we’ll still be saying ‘is it saturated?’ NFTs are very, very valuable, beyond what we’re imagining.”

“While it looks like NFTs are these hot new items that everyone wants to get because they’re sexy and cool like a fad, well guess what – TV was a fad; telephone was a fad; most of all, the internet was a fad,” Andersun added. “Then, blockchain was a fad; bitcoin was a fad. It was never going to go anywhere. Nothing was going to happen. This is how people see things. … There are only two kinds of assets: fungible and non-fungible. Really, that’s what it boils down to. So, how long have people been wanting to have a digital, fungible asset? At least 40+ years. How long have they wanted a non-fungible digital asset? Probably about as long, maybe even longer. When you’re thinking that this NFT craze that’s happening has just come out of nowhere – it looks like this overnight success that’s just happened in 2021, but, since the ‘80s, they’ve been trying to crack the code on how to make a non-fungible, tradable digital asset when the very hallmark of digital means it can be copied.”

“I’ve been collecting music royalties for years. It always comes down to someone collecting the royalties – the writers or the producer – who can’t wait three months before their royalty check shows up,” Drakoln continued. “So, I told Barnaby … we need to create an NFT that does two things – teach people exactly how musicians make money … and get fans connected with the artists directly. … We created a series of NFTs … and went out and bought our own catalog, for the company, of performance rights. … We can get Rihanna; we can get Demi Lovato songs … Jay-Z, Beyoncé … they’re artists, but they’re not the only artists on these songs. Producers made it; writers made it. There are so many different royalty streams … we can go ahead and acquire this music for eight years, 10 years, life of rights, at any given time. That’s how BAND Royalty started. Hopefully, we’ll change things. The goal is to really get people talking and the artists talking and changing how fans interact with their favorite artists.”

Throughout the interview, Drakoln and Andersun discussed their professional backgrounds, the value proposition of BAND Royalty’s innovative NFT model and the company’s recent launch of its first music art NFT collectibles, the BAND NFTs Series 1.

