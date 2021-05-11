Call for Nominations: 2021 Nature Inspiration Awards with new categories

English French

OTTAWA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations are now open for the national Nature Inspiration Awards, which celebrate Canada’s nature leaders. This awards program from the Canadian Museum of Nature recognizes adults, youth, not-for-profits and businesses that are connecting Canadians with nature and providing leadership for a sustainable future.



New this year are categories recognizing projects for community action and for sustainable businesses. The submission deadline is June 4, 2021, with nomination forms available at nature.ca/awards.

Previous nominees have included youth or adults who initiate change through community action, teaching, and advocacy; not-for-profits that inspire Canadians through hands-on experiences with nature and the environment; leaders who mobilize people to appreciate nature and its connections to a sustainable society through advocacy and creative programs; and businesses that promote sustainable practices and support community outreach.

“In featuring their amazing stories and accomplishments, we honour Canada’s outstanding nature leaders and hope to inspire others to make the efforts needed to ensure a sustainable future.,” says Meg Beckel, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Nature. “We look forward to recognizing the new projects and initiatives that will come from this year’s call for nominations.”

The categories for the 2021 awards include youth (aged 17 and younger), adults (aged 18 and up), large not-for profits, small-to-medium not-for-profits, as well as new categories for sustainable businesses, and for community action. A Lifetime Achievement recipient will be selected by the jury.



Nominations should stress projects that show leadership and innovation, rather than just an overview of an organization’s mandate or an individual’s list of accomplishments. Winners receive $5,000, which they “pay it forward” by donating the prize money to another nature-related cause or organization.



A gala to celebrate the finalists and announce the winners will be held November 24, 2021 at the Canadian Museum of Nature in downtown Ottawa. The awards are supported by media partners The Globe and Mail and The Walrus, as well as category sponsors Ontario Power Generation (Not-for-Profits, small to medium), the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) for the Youth Award and Nasco Building Cleaning Inc. for the Community Action Award.

For more information, email awards@nature.ca. Videos about each of the 2020 winners can be viewed at nature.ca/awards.

The 2020 winners include:

Eleven-year-old Sophia Spencer, a bug enthusiast and author from Sarnia, Ontario, for inspiring youth to be confident in sharing their passions;

Gary Schneider from Stratford, Prince Edward Island, for advocacy and leadership in the conservation and protection of the province’s forests and its botanical diversity;

Father Charles Brandt (posthumous), from Vancouver Island, for his decades of leadership as a spiritual mentor and environmentalist, encouraging citizens to take action for local conservation;

The International Conservation Fund of Canada, based in Chester, Nova Scotia, for the preservation of threatened ecosystems and wildlife in tropical countries;

The David Suzuki Foundation, for inspiring Canadians to volunteer in creating and preserving habitat for butterflies through its Butterflyway project;

ULAT Dryer Balls, from Parksville, British Columbia, for developing sustainable business practices and creating the world’s first, wool dryer balls.

And urban agricultural producer, Fresh City Farms, for innovative practices and leadership in sustainable, local food production.



About the Canadian Museum of Nature

Saving the world through evidence, knowledge and inspiration! The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a 14.6-million specimen collection, education programs, signature and travelling exhibitions, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca.

