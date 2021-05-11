Cricut to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.



Details for each event are as follows:

Morgan Stanley Life After COVID Thematic Conference

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2:15 pm ET

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:35 pm ET

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Cricut’s website at https://investor.cricut.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Cricut

Cricut Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professional-looking, personalized handmade projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines—Cricut Maker®, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy®— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

