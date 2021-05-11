Progress Releases MOVEit 2021 with Advanced Security, Usability and Integration Capabilities

New release makes it easier than ever to securely share sensitive files across more systems



BEDFORD, Mass., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy, and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the release of Progress® MOVEit® 2021, the secure, automated Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that can be deployed both on-premises and in the cloud. With enhancements such as data encryption key rotation, MOVEit Transfer notification branding, REST API improvements and more, MOVEit 2021 managed file transfer directly addresses the most critical market developments and top customer concerns in security, usability and integration.

“In 2020 over 40% of the global population turned to remote work models. With the ebb and flow of the global pandemic in 2021, hybrid work models are enabling some people to return to on-site work while others continue to work remotely or move between remote and on-site work,” said Stewart Bond, research director, Data Integration and Intelligence software research at IDC. “Businesses must adjust their strategies to manage this new hybrid workforce and maintain secure and trusted remote file transfers to safeguard the sharing of data.”

Today’s file transfer environment demands the ability to quickly and easily share critical information without risking the security of this information. A secure and reliable data transfer platform ensures visibility across core business processes and provides compliant transfer of sensitive data between partners, customers, users and systems.

Progress MOVEit 2021 makes it easy for users to safely transfer data and collaborate with each other—all while improving business scalability and minimizing IT burden. New security enhancements in MOVEit 2021 include:

Data Encryption Key Rotation – MOVEit 2021 enables security administrators to automatically rotate data encryption keys, as well as schedule, pause, restart and report upon data encryption key status.





MOVEit 2021 enables security administrators to automatically rotate data encryption keys, as well as schedule, pause, restart and report upon data encryption key status. IP/Username Lockout Mechanism -- MOVEit Automation administrators can now set automatic lockouts for users or IP addresses that fail login attempts too many times, providing an additional layer of security often required by larger organizations and enterprises.





-- MOVEit Automation administrators can now set automatic lockouts for users or IP addresses that fail login attempts too many times, providing an additional layer of security often required by larger organizations and enterprises. Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Support for the Desktop MOVEit Client – New MFA support for the MOVEit desktop client means better security at every access point of an organization’s network.





MOVEit 2021 also gives customers new features for easier implementation and enhanced integrations, including:

S3 Compatible Host Support – MOVEit Automation administrators can now create hosts for third-party storage solutions that use Amazon’s S3 protocol. This expands the variety of storage locations available for hybrid cloud workflows.





MOVEit Automation administrators can now create hosts for third-party storage solutions that use Amazon’s S3 protocol. This expands the variety of storage locations available for hybrid cloud workflows. HTML Email Notifications – MOVEit Automation automatically generated emails can now be formatted in HTML as well as plain text. This includes support for links, fonts, bullets, tables, macros and more. These changes make it easier for users to customize and validate email notifications.





MOVEit Automation automatically generated emails can now be formatted in HTML as well as plain text. This includes support for links, fonts, bullets, tables, macros and more. These changes make it easier for users to customize and validate email notifications. Branded Emails – Email notifications generated by MOVEit Transfer can now include the branding or logo associated with a user interface, helping recipients recognize email notifications as being trustworthy.





Email notifications generated by MOVEit Transfer can now include the branding or logo associated with a user interface, helping recipients recognize email notifications as being trustworthy. Updated User Interface for Advanced Task Configuration – UI improvements to the Advanced Task Configuration Interface make the web-based tool easier to use and improve productivity when creating workflows—all without needing to download and install a client application.





– UI improvements to the Advanced Task Configuration Interface make the web-based tool easier to use and improve productivity when creating workflows—all without needing to download and install a client application. REST API Enhancements – A wide variety of REST API enhancements have been added to MOVEit, giving users far more options for integrating with third party systems and automating workflows.



“As the economy becomes increasingly digital, the growing cyber threat is outpacing most companies’ ability to manage it effectively,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “With more than half of the new security, usability, and integration enhancements in MOVEit 2021 developed in response to changing market dynamics, we are committed to helping our customers keep their critical information safe.”

Progress MOVEit 2021 is available today. For more information, click here or attend the MOVEit 2021 release webinar on May 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register for the event here.

