Spar Nord issues Senior Non-Preferred Notes for NOK 1,700 million and SEK 800 million

Company announcement no. 15

Following a positive dialogue with investors in Scandinavia, Spar Nord will carry out its second issue of Senior Non-Preferred (so-called MREL capital) for NOK 1,700 million and SEK 800 million. The issue is part of Spar Nord’s plan to comply with the capital demands that follow from the bank’s appointment as Systemically Important Financial Institution.

The issue is divided into 3 tranches:

NOK 950 million (ISIN code NO0011002602) with a term of 5.5 years with possible early redemption after 4.5 years and a fixed coupon of mid-swap + 80 bps.

NOK 750 million (ISIN code NO0011002537) with a term of 7 years with possible early redemption after 6 years and a floating coupon of 3m NIBOR + 105 bps.

SEK 800 million (ISIN code DK0030489349) with a term of 5 years with possible early redemption after 4 years and a floating coupon of 3m STIBOR + 80 bps.





The issue will be documented with Spar Nord’s EMTN program and the bonds will be listed on Euronext in Dublin. The bonds are expected to receive a rating from Moody’s of A3.

The issue is arranged by Danske Bank, SEB and Nordea.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Børglum Sørensen, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Børglum Sørensen

Head of Investor Relations

