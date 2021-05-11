Another Top Industry Award for Motorsport Games and 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Winner of prestigious Sports Technology Award



Best Use of Esports by a Sports Brand

Award presented to recognise outstanding advances in the industry

MIAMI, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the standout esports events in 2020 was the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which brought together the elite of motor racing and sim racing for 24 hours of non-stop competition around the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit.

A collaboration between the ACO, FIA WEC and Motorsport Games Inc . (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), the race brought together 200 drivers from 37 different countries on 170 simulators worldwide for an event which received worldwide acclaim. Record TV and digital viewership of more than 60 million, and a star-studded entry list which included a quarter of the current F1 field, former F1 champions, IndyCar champions, Le Mans champions plus championship-winning sim racers: it was a huge and unqualified success.

That success has been widely acknowledged, the most recent recognition being a prestigious award from the Sports Technology Awards – the leading global celebration of technology-led innovation across the international sports sector. Held annually as a competition to highlight outstanding advances in the industry, the Awards are judged by over 50 leading influencers from the world of sport and technology.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual won the “Best Use of Esports by a Sports Brand” in a category which had nominees including Formula 1, DFL (Deutsche Football League), Super League Triathlon, Extreme Networks (collegiate esports) and Sport Buff (esports viewing engagement platform).

This award is added to the Autosport Pioneering and Innovation Award, Leaders Sports Award for Live Experience and VCO Simmy Award for Best Event received in 2020. In addition, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was shortlisted for the European Sponsorship Awards in the Esports category.

Dmitry Kozko, CEO, Motorsport Games: “To receive this award from the STA is very rewarding for everyone involved, and a real acknowledgment of the professionalism, enthusiasm and expertise of all those who worked on the program from the ACO, FIA WEC and Motorsport Games. We are very proud of what we achieved together, breaking new technological ground for an event of this size and quality.”

Gérard Neveu, CEO of the Le Mans Virtual Series: “This award is further recognition of the amazing event and the huge collaborative effort from everyone involved in it. To be recognised by the industry at this level and to receive this Sports Technology Award is very impressive and it gives us added motivation to continue! The Le Mans Virtual Series will be back soon…”

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as other racing games including Studio 397’s rFactor 2 simulation platform and KartKraft, the highly acclaimed PC kart racing simulator. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

Forward-Looking and other Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and which are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether Motorsport Games will achieve similar success and recognition for future Le Mans Virtual Series events. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Motorsport Games’ ability (or inability) to maintain existing, and secure additional, licenses and contracts with the sports series; (ii) Motorsport Games’ ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iv) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (v) adverse effects of increased competition on Motorsport Games’ business; (vi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Motorsport Games’ business, results of operations and financial condition, including, without limitation, as a result of the impact of the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic; (vii) Motorsport Games’ ability to protect its intellectual property; and (viii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those that can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

