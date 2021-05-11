Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended April 3, 2021.



Highlights for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 as compared to the First Quarter Fiscal 2020:

Net sales decreased by 1.0% to $752.5 million.

Comparable store sales decreased by 8.2% compared to a 17.4% increase in the same period last year.

The Company opened 10 new stores and closed one store, ending the quarter with 389 stores in six states.

Net income increased 49.4% to $18.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 13.7% to $48.8 million.

Eric Lindberg, CEO of Grocery Outlet, stated, "We were pleased to have delivered on our expectations in the first quarter and I want to thank our employees and our independent operators for their fantastic work in serving our customers. We continue to provide extreme values and a treasure hunt shopping experience with friendly customer service delivered by local independent operators. This unique value proposition continues to resonate with our customers.

As our markets begin to reopen, we believe that we are well positioned for long-term growth due to our deep value orientation, strong customer and supplier relationships, and significant whitespace opportunity. We remain committed to our long-term algorithm of expanding our store base 10% each year while continually reinvesting in our business. We will continue to execute on our strategic initiatives that support consistent long-term growth and drive stockholder value."

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of certain special items. Beginning with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we updated our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures to simplify our presentation and enhance comparability between periods. The presentations for adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 have been recast to reflect these changes. Please note that our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this release for additional information about these items.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $95.3 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total debt was $449.7 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, net of unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Net cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $26.4 million.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, excluding the impact of tenant improvement allowances, were $36.6 million.

Outlook:

The Company continues to expect to open between 36 and 38 stores in fiscal 2021 with one closure.

Quarter-to-date comparable store sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 are in the negative low double digits.

Capital expenditures, net of tenant improvement allowances, are estimated to be approximately $130.0 million for fiscal 2021.

The Company will report 52 weeks of operating results in fiscal 2021 compared to 53 weeks in fiscal 2020.

Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "The core drivers of our business remain strong across opportunistic supply, customer excitement, and the engagement of our independent operators. As we navigate the transitory impact of reopening and peak-COVID comparisons from 2020, we continue to anchor ourselves in absolute performance metrics which remain stable. While it remains difficult to forecast the near term environment, we remain bullish for the future and continue to expand our footprint and invest in the business to deliver on our long-term algorithm."



Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate our operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and other adjustments noted in the "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA" table below. Adjusted net income is defined as net income before the adjustments noted in table "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income" below.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Beginning with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we updated our definitions of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income to simplify our presentation and enhance comparability between periods. We no longer exclude new store pre-opening expenses from our presentation of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income. We also updated our definition of non-GAAP adjusted net income to exclude the tax impact of options exercises and vesting of restricted stock units. Lastly, debt extinguishment and modification costs were reclassified to the other adjustments line item within the presentation of both adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income. The presentations for adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income for fiscal 2020 have been recast to reflect these changes. Reconciliations between the revised and previous definitions of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income for each quarter of fiscal years 2020 and 2019 were provided in our Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the prospects of the industry and the Company's outlook, prospects, plans, business, results of operations, financial position, future financial performance and business strategy. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended April 3, March 28, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 752,466 $ 760,308 Cost of sales 520,539 523,282 Gross profit 231,927 237,026 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 188,598 186,931 Depreciation and amortization 15,543 12,945 Share-based compensation 3,939 20,277 Total operating expenses 208,080 220,153 Income from operations 23,847 16,873 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 3,906 5,834 Debt extinguishment and modification costs — 198 Total other expenses 3,906 6,032 Income before income taxes 19,941 10,841 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,049 (1,801 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 18,892 $ 12,642 Basic earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 95,195 89,481 Diluted 99,570 94,869





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) April 3, January 2, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,292 $ 105,326 Independent operator receivables and current portion of independent operator notes, net of allowance 5,925 5,443 Other accounts receivable, net of allowance 2,645 5,950 Merchandise inventories 243,270 245,157 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,519 20,081 Total current assets 364,651 381,957 Independent operator notes, net of allowance 20,688 27,440 Property and equipment, net 458,313 433,652 Operating lease right-of-use assets 849,654 835,397 Intangible assets, net 47,765 48,226 Goodwill 747,943 747,943 Deferred income tax assets, net 2,500 3,529 Other assets 7,223 7,480 Total assets $ 2,498,737 $ 2,485,624 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 109,841 $ 114,278 Accrued expenses 36,079 35,699 Accrued compensation 9,399 26,447 Current lease liabilities 35,382 48,675 Income and other taxes payable 6,353 7,547 Total current liabilities 197,054 232,646 Long-term debt, net 449,743 449,233 Long-term lease liabilities 903,854 881,438 Total liabilities 1,550,651 1,563,317 Stockholders' equity: Voting common stock 96 95 Additional paid-in capital 793,933 787,047 Retained earnings 154,057 135,165 Total stockholders' equity 948,086 922,307 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,498,737 $ 2,485,624





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended April 3, March 28, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,892 $ 12,642 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 14,221 11,788 Amortization of intangible and other assets 1,923 1,782 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts 628 502 Debt extinguishment and modification costs — 198 Share-based compensation 3,939 20,277 Provision for accounts receivable 955 848 Deferred income taxes 1,029 (1,801 ) Other 477 1,055 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Independent operator and other accounts receivable 2,482 (3,219 ) Merchandise inventories 1,887 31,073 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,562 847 Income and other taxes payable (1,194 ) 722 Trade accounts payable, accrued compensation and other accrued expenses (16,458 ) (14,412 ) Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities, net (4,930 ) 5,518 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,413 67,820 Cash flows from investing activities: Advances to independent operators (2,659 ) (1,485 ) Repayments of advances from independent operators 1,188 1,136 Purchases of property and equipment (36,570 ) (28,173 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 17 79 Intangible assets and licenses (1,140 ) (1,350 ) Net cash used in investing activities (39,164 ) (29,793 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,953 6,033 Proceeds from revolving credit facility loan — 90,000 Principal payments on term loans — (187 ) Principal payments on other borrowings (231 ) (191 ) Dividends paid (5 ) (147 ) Debt issuance costs paid — (700 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,717 94,808 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,034 ) 132,835 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 105,326 28,101 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 95,292 $ 160,936





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended April 3, March 28, 2021 2020 Net income $ 18,892 $ 12,642 Interest expense, net 3,906 5,834 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,049 (1,801 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses (1) 16,144 13,570 EBITDA 39,991 30,245 Share-based compensation expenses (2) 3,939 20,277 Non-cash rent (3) 2,908 2,214 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition (4) 452 975 Provision for accounts receivable reserves (5) 955 848 Other (6) 592 2,062 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,837 $ 56,621





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended April 3, March 28, 2021 2020 Net income $ 18,892 $ 12,642 Share-based compensation expenses (2) 3,939 20,277 Non-cash rent (3) 2,908 2,214 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition (4) 452 975 Provision for accounts receivable reserves (5) 955 848 Other (6) 592 2,062 Amortization of purchase accounting assets and deferred financing costs (7) 2,943 2,936 Tax impact of option exercises and vesting of restricted stock units (8) (4,256 ) (4,994 ) Tax effect of total adjustments (9) (3,301 ) (8,207 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 23,124 $ 28,753 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.13 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.30 GAAP & Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding Basic 95,195 89,481 Diluted 99,570 94,869



