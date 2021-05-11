Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2021 totaled $168.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $86.5 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $82.4 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of April 30, 2021 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $25,399 Global Discovery 2,226 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 17,429 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,663 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,917 Non-U.S. Growth 21,943 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,840 China Post-Venture 114 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,857 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,115 International Value Team International Value 28,110 International Small Cap Value 20 Global Value Team Global Value 25,237 Select Equity 24 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 776 Credit Team High Income 7,132 Credit Opportunities 111 Developing World Team Developing World 9,863 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,106 Antero Peak Hedge 1,018 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $168,900

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.