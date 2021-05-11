Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2021 totaled $168.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $86.5 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $82.4 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY 
  
As of April 30, 2021 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$25,399 
Global Discovery2,226 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth17,429 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,663 
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity2,917 
Non-U.S. Growth21,943 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth8,840 
China Post-Venture114 
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity3,857 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,115 
International Value Team 
International Value28,110 
International Small Cap Value20 
Global Value Team 
Global Value25,237 
Select Equity24 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets776 
Credit Team 
High Income7,132 
Credit Opportunities111 
Developing World Team 
Developing World9,863 
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak3,106 
Antero Peak Hedge1,018 
  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$168,900 

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
