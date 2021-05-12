Report on Voting From the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 11, 2021. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 26, 2021 (the "Circular").



1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 81,177,213 66.74% 40,461,527 33.26%

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Pentti O. Karkkainen 81,033,201 66.62% 40,605,539 33.38% Ronald J. Eckhardt 80,559,900 66.23% 41,078,840 33.77% Keith A. MacPhail 80,862,449 66.48% 40,776,291 33.52% Ronald J. Poelzer 80,958,149 66.56% 40,680,591 33.44% Brian G. Shaw 81,514,923 67.01% 40,123,817 32.99% Sheldon B. Steeves 81,492,373 67.00% 40,146,367 33.00% Deborah S. Stein 81,625,336 67.10% 40,013,404 32.90% Jonathan A. Wright 81,545,016 67.04% 40,093,724 32.96% Grant A. Zawalsky 80,825,511 66.45% 40,813,229 33.55%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 122,561,533 99.73% 332,504 0.27%

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 81,110,723 66.68% 40,528,017 33.32%

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVA”.

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

