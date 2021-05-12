Ageas reports good first quarter results 2021
- Good start to the year
- All segments contributing to the strong net result
- Sound commercial performance in both Life and Non-Life
|Net Result
|
|Inflows
|
| Operating
Performance
|
|Balance Sheet
|
A complete overview of the figures and comparison with previous year can be found on page 5 of this press release and on the Ageas website.
Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release
Ageas CEO Hans De Cuyper said: “Both commercially and operationally, Ageas performed strongly in the first quarter of 2021. The growth in inflows both in Life and Non-Life and the overall solid operating performance reflects the resilience of our business and our people in a world still affected by Covid. The strong first-quarter performance gives us confidence that we can strengthen our guidance to EUR 900 – 950 million.”
“We have also welcomed new colleagues from AvivaSA in Turkey. The investment we made in AvivaSA, provides us with a balanced Life and Non-Life presence in the fast-growing Turkish market. And in the UK, we say goodbye but also thank you to the employees of Tesco Underwriting, wishing them every success in the future development of their business.”
