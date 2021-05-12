eGain to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 17, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 3:45 pm ET, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.



To access a live audio webcast or replay of eGain’s presentation, please click on the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/egan/2217225 or visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors .

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Needham representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensi v e suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.