Options Trading to Begin for Purpose Ether ETF

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is thrilled to announce the TMX Group will begin listing options around Purpose Ether ETF (“the ETF”) today on the Montréal Exchange. The listing of options solidifies Purpose Ether ETF’s position as the leading Ether ETF vehicle for both institutions and retail investors. Purpose is also the manager of the world’s first physically settled Bitcoin ETF, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC), which has over $1.3 billion in assets under management (“AUM”). Purpose also lists options for Purpose Bitcoin ETF, providing investors with more ways to gain exposure to Bitcoin.



“This is great news for investors and a powerful display of innovation in motion,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments. “It’s only been three weeks since we launched Purpose Ether ETF, and we’re already seeing the infrastructure for options trading put into place by the TMX Group. Our goal is to continue to bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream by making Ether more accessible to investors, just as we did with Bitcoin.”

The initial options schedule and strike prices are as follows:

New Classes Company Name Underlying

ETF Options

Symbol Months Strike Prices Purpose Ether ETF (non-FX hedged) ETHH.B ETHH May



June



July



August



September



December 14, 14.5, 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5, 17, 17.5, 18



14, 14.5, 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5, 17, 17.5, 18



14, 14.5, 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5, 17, 17.5, 18



14, 14.5, 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5, 17, 17.5, 18



12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20



12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20

Purpose Ether ETF launched April 20, 2021, and has already attracted approximately $161.6 million in assets from retail and institutional investors. The ETF is available in Canadian dollar-denominated units (TSX: ETHH and TSX:ETHH.B) and U.S. dollar-denominated units (TSX: ETHH.U). To learn more about the ETF, please visit https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-ether-etf

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

