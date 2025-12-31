Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Final Annual Notional Distributions for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2025 Tax Year-End

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual capital gain and income distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds structured as mutual fund trusts (the “Funds”) with a December 15, 2025 tax year-end. The notional distributions represent capital gains realized and income earned by the Funds, as applicable, during the year.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
Final Annual Notional Capital Gain Distributions
|Fund Name
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Final Annual Capital Gain Distribution Per Unit
|NAV Per Unit (as of Dec 30, 2025)
|Final
Annual Capital Gain Distribution (% of Dec 30, 2025 NAV)
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
|BTCY
|TSX
|$1.0327
|$6.81
|15.16%
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|BTCY.B
|TSX
|$1.2362
|$8.17
|15.13%
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|BTCY.U
|TSX
|US $ 1.0266
|US $ 6.78
|15.15%
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
|ETHY
|TSX
|$0.0722
|$2.66
|2.71%
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHY.B
|TSX
|$0.0942
|$3.48
|2.71%
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHY.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.0725
|US $ 2.67
|2.71%
|Purpose Ether ETF – ETF Units
|ETHH
|TSX
|$0.6905
|$11.26
|6.13%
|Purpose Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHH.B
|TSX
|$0.8371
|$13.67
|6.12%
|Purpose Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHH.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.7670
|US $ 12.51
|6.13%
|Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|BTCO.B
|TSX
|$0.0158
|$16.58
|0.10%
|Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|BTCO.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.0162
|US $ 16.92
|0.10%
|Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHO.B
|TSX
|$0.5090
|$22.19
|2.29%
|Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHO.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.5200
|US $ 22.64
|2.30%
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Units
|SOLL
|TSX
|$2.0500
|$9.57
|21.42%
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|SOLL.B
|TSX
|$2.0310
|$9.50
|21.39%
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|SOLL.U
|TSX
|US $ 2.0720
|US $ 9.67
|21.42%
|Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|APLY
|Cboe Canada
|$0.4230
|$32.53
|1.30%
|Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YAMZ
|Cboe Canada
|$1.2440
|$44.85
|2.77%
|Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YGOG
|Cboe Canada
|$1.8140
|$56.45
|3.21%
|NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YNVD
|Cboe Canada
|$1.4850
|$44.90
|3.31%
|Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|MSFY
|Cboe Canada
|$0.4280
|$21.87
|1.96%
|Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YTSL
|Cboe Canada
|$2.3180
|$25.67
|9.03%
Final Notional Income Distributions
|Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Final Annual Income Distribution Per Unit
|NAV Per Unit (as of Dec 30, 2025)
|Final
Annual Income Distribution (% of Dec 30, 2025 NAV)
|Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHO.B
|TSX
|$0.0350
|$22.19
|0.16%
|Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHO.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.0360
|US $ 22.64
|0.16%
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Units
|SOLL
|TSX
|$0.0520
|$9.57
|0.54%
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|SOLL.B
|TSX
|$0.0520
|$9.50
|0.55%
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|SOLL.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.0530
|US $ 9.67
|0.55%
|Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PID
|TSX
|$0.0739
|$30.03
|0.25%
Notional capital gain and income distributions for the above-listed funds were applied to the ETF series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025. The ex-distribution date is December 30, 2025. Purpose confirms that, further to the December 18, 2025 press release, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF will not declare a special annual capital gain distribution.
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2025, if necessary.
Actual breakdown of taxable amounts of notional (reinvested) and cash distributions for the 2025 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.