Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the 2025 fourth quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust.

Date Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Unlisted $ 0.5760 12/31/2025 12/31/2025 01/22/2026 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Unlisted $ 0.5952 12/31/2025 12/31/2025 01/22/2026 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Unlisted US$ 0.5394 12/31/2025 12/31/2025 01/22/2026 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2 Unlisted $ 0.6658 12/31/2025 12/31/2025 01/22/2026 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3 Unlisted $ 0.6892 12/31/2025 12/31/2025 01/22/2026 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class 1 Units (Series A-1) PFC3400 $ 0.6726 n/a 12/30/2025 12/31/2025 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class 1 Units (Series F-1) PFC3401 $ 0.7131 n/a 12/30/2025 12/31/2025 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class I Units PFC3402 $ 0.7110 n/a 12/30/2025 12/31/2025



The distributions represent both income earned by the Fund and return of capital to the Fund’s unitholders. The actual breakdown of distributions paid for the 2025 tax year will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. in early 2026.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.