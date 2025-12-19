Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Final Annual Cash Distributions for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2025 Tax Year-End

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual capital gain distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds structured as mutual fund trusts (the “Funds”) with a December 15, 2025 tax year-end paid in cash. The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Final Annual Capital Gain Distributions Paid in Cash

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Unit NAV per

Unit as of

Dec 17,

2025 Final

Distribution

(% of Dec 17,

2025 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or

Notional) Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units PABF TSX $ 0.3850 $ 25.68 1.50% Cash Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units PACF TSX $ 0.2375 $ 24.62 0.96% Cash Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units PAGF TSX $ 0.4150 $ 27.83 1.49% Cash



Purpose confirms that ETF Series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025 for the above-listed funds will receive the 2025 annual special distributions on January 6, 2026. The ex-distribution date for the 2025 annual cash distributions will be December 30, 2025. Further to the December 3, 2025 press release, Purpose confirms that the above-listed funds will not declare a notional distribution of income.

Final Notional Capital Gain Distributions

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end notional distributions for mutual fund trusts with December 15, 2025 tax year-end on or about December 30, 2025. Purpose confirms that the notional capital gain distributions will be applied to ETF holders of record as at the close of business on December 30, 2025 .

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2025, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF, and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 23, 2026, if necessary. Corporate class ETF shareholders of record on January 30, 2026 will receive the annual capital gains distributions paid in cash on February 3, 2026, and such capital gains will be applicable for the 2026 tax year. Notional distributions for corporate class funds are expected to be processed on or about January 30, 2026.

The actual breakdown of taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for the 2025 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

