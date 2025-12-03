Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2025 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income earned and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of December 2, 2025. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2025 or December 31, 2025, as applicable.

Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions

Purpose Fund Corp.

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Capital Gains Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as of Dec 2, 2025) Estimated

Annual

Distribution

(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF TSX $ 0.7100 $ 37.88 1.87 % Notional Distribution Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHE TSX $ 5.4000 $ 40.07 13.48 % Notional Distribution Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PHE.B TSX $ 3.4100 $ 45.71 7.46 % Notional Distribution Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA TSX $ 0.1600 $ 32.60 0.49 % Notional Distribution Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series PBI TSX $ 1.8100 $ 51.93 3.49 % Notional Distribution Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PBI.B TSX $ 3.2600 $ 68.29 4.77 % Notional Distribution Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW TSX $ 1.1600 $ 21.42 5.42 % Notional Distribution Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC TSX $ 1.1500 $ 33.39 3.44 % Notional Distribution Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP TSX $ 0.0700 $ 20.04 0.35 % Notional Distribution Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV TSX $ 0.0240 $ 9.45 0.25 % Notional Distribution Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE Cboe Canada $ 0.5600 $ 32.45 1.73 % Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series RTA Cboe Canada $ 1.0800 $ 33.47 3.23 % Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund – ETF Series RTT Cboe Canada $ 1.3500 $ 25.73 5.25 % Cash Distribution AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YAMD Cboe Canada $ 3.5500 $ 25.28 14.04 % Notional Distribution META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YMET Cboe Canada $ 0.9500 $ 19.83 4.79 % Notional Distribution Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YCST Cboe Canada $ 0.1500 $ 16.16 0.93 % Notional Distribution Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YNET Cboe Canada $ 1.9600 $ 19.00 10.32 % Notional Distribution Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YPLT Cboe Canada $ 2.0700 $ 27.18 7.62 % Notional Distribution UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YUNH Cboe Canada $ 0.2200 $ 9.75 2.26 % Notional Distribution Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YAVG Cboe Canada $ 2.3500 $ 31.48 7.47 % Notional Distribution Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YCON Cboe Canada $ 1.0500 $ 13.84 7.59 % Notional Distribution TD (TD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series TDY Cboe Canada $ 0.1100 $ 11.41 0.96 % Notional Distribution Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series SHPY Cboe Canada $ 0.0900 $ 11.07 0.81 % Notional Distribution Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series CNQY Cboe Canada $ 0.0800 $ 11.15 0.72 % Notional Distribution Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series BNSY Cboe Canada $ 0.3400 $ 12.31 2.76 % Notional Distribution Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series ATDY Cboe Canada $ 0.0700 $ 10.22 0.68 % Notional Distribution Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series BNY Cboe Canada $ 0.0300 $ 10.80 0.28 % Notional Distribution

Big Banc Split Corp.

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Capital Gains Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as of Dec 2, 2025) Estimated

Annual

Distribution

(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or Notional) Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares BNK TSX $ 3.1200 $ 16.38 19.05 % Notional Distribution

Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Capital Gains

Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as of Dec 2, 2025) Estimated

Annual

Distribution

(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF – ETF Shares ETHC.B Cboe Canada $ 0.2300 $ 5.67 4.05 % Notional Distribution

Shareholders of record of ETF series of Purpose Fund Corp, Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp ETF. Funds on January 30, 2026 are expected to receive the capital gains distributions paid in cash on or about February 3, 2026. Notional distributions are expected to be processed on January 30, 2026.

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited

Fund Name FundServ Code Estimated Annual

Capital Gains Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as of Dec 2, 2025) Estimated

Annual

Distribution

(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund – Series A PFC8300 $ 2.4050 $ 28.67 8.39 % Notional Distribution Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund – Series F PFC8301 $ 2.5305 $ 30.24 8.37 % Notional Distribution Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series A PFC5104 $ 0.2090 $ 4.78 4.37 % Notional Distribution Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series F PFC5101 $ 0.2665 $ 6.10 4.37 % Notional Distribution Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series L PFC5107 $ 0.3300 $ 7.56 4.36 % Notional Distribution

The notional distributions for shareholders of record of Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds listed in the table above are expected to be processed on December 15, 2025.

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts

Details of the per unit estimated capital gain distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Capital Gains Distribution

Per Unit NAV Per

Unit (as of Dec 2, 2025) Estimated

Annual

Distribution

(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY TSX $ 1.1900 $ 7.18 16.58 % Notional Distribution Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B TSX $ 1.4500 $ 8.79 16.50 % Notional Distribution Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U TSX US $ 1.1800 US $ 7.13 16.55 % Notional Distribution Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY TSX $ 0.1700 $ 2.73 6.24 % Notional Distribution Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B TSX $ 0.2200 $ 3.64 6.05 % Notional Distribution Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U TSX US $ 0.1700 US $ 2.74 6.20 % Notional Distribution Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCO.B TSX $ 0.0200 $ 17.54 0.11 % Notional Distribution Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCO.U TSX US $ 0.0200 US $ 17.51 0.11 % Notional Distribution Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHO.B TSX $ 0.6700 $ 22.84 2.93 % Notional Distribution Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHO.U TSX US $ 0.6700 US $ 22.81 2.94 % Notional Distribution Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Units SOLL TSX $ 2.1000 $ 10.71 19.61 % Notional Distribution Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units SOLL.B TSX $ 2.1250 $ 10.85 19.59 % Notional Distribution Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units SOLL.U TSX US $ 2.1200 US $ 10.82 19.59 % Notional Distribution Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units PABF TSX $ 0.3400 $ 25.78 1.32 % Cash Distribution Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units PACF TSX $ 0.1600 $ 24.66 0.65 % Cash Distribution Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units PAGF TSX $ 0.4200 $ 28.01 1.50 % Cash Distribution Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YAMZ Cboe Canada $ 1.7000 $ 45.46 3.74 % Notional Distribution Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units BRKY Cboe Canada $ 0.0600 $ 27.89 0.22 % Notional Distribution Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YGOG Cboe Canada $ 1.6800 $ 56.89 2.95 % Notional Distribution NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YNVD Cboe Canada $ 2.5200 $ 43.44 5.80 % Notional Distribution Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units MSFY Cboe Canada $ 1.2000 $ 22.09 5.43 % Notional Distribution Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YTSL Cboe Canada $ 3.2800 $ 24.86 13.20 % Notional Distribution

Estimated Annual Distributions of Income

Details of the per unit estimated income distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated

Annual

Income Distribution

Per Unit NAV Per

Unit (as of

Dec 2, 2025) Estimated

Annual

Distribution

(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHO.B TSX $ 0.0400 $ 22.84 0.18 % Notional Distribution Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHO.U TSX US $ 0.0400 US $ 22.81 0.18 % Notional Distribution Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Units SOLL TSX $ 0.0550 $ 10.71 0.51 % Notional Distribution Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units SOLL.B TSX $ 0.0550 $ 10.85 0.51 % Notional Distribution Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units SOLL.U TSX US $ 0.0550 US $ 10.82 0.51 % Notional Distribution Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID TSX $ 0.1300 $ 29.50 0.44 % Notional Distribution Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units PACF TSX $ 0.0100 $ 24.68 0.04 % Notional Distribution Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units PAGF TSX $ 0.0100 $ 28.01 0.04 % Notional Distribution

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2025 tax year-end on or about December 18, 2025. The respective unitholders of record on December 29, 2025 will receive the 2025 annual distributions paid in cash on January 5, 2026, and the ex-dividend date for the 2025 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) paid in cash will be December 29, 2025. Notional distributions are expected to be processed on or about December 29, 2025.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2025, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF, and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 23, 2026, if necessary.



Purpose confirms that as of December 2, 2025, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gain distributions for the 2025 tax year:

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund

Purpose Monthly Income Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund - Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund

Purpose (RBCY) Yield Shares ETF

Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF

Purpose Telus (T) Yield Shares ETF

Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Global Bond Class

Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund

Purpose Tech Innovators Yield Shares ETF

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

Purpose Ether ETF

Purpose XRP ETF

Purpose Global Bond Fund

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund

Purpose Silver Bullion Fund

Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund

Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund

Longevity Pension Fund

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Purpose US Cash Fund

Purpose Cash Management Fund

Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

Big Banc Split Corp.

Big Banc Split Corp. – Preferred Shares

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $27 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

