Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2025 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income earned and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.
Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of December 2, 2025. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2025 or December 31, 2025, as applicable.
Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions
Purpose Fund Corp.
|Fund Name
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual
Capital Gains Distribution
Per Share
|NAV Per
Share (as of Dec 2, 2025)
|Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|TSX
|$
|0.7100
|$
|37.88
|1.87
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series
|PHE
|TSX
|$
|5.4000
|$
|40.07
|13.48
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|PHE.B
|TSX
|$
|3.4100
|$
|45.71
|7.46
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series
|PRA
|TSX
|$
|0.1600
|$
|32.60
|0.49
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series
|PBI
|TSX
|$
|1.8100
|$
|51.93
|3.49
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|PBI.B
|TSX
|$
|3.2600
|$
|68.29
|4.77
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series
|PHW
|TSX
|$
|1.1600
|$
|21.42
|5.42
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
|BNC
|TSX
|$
|1.1500
|$
|33.39
|3.44
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
|PRP
|TSX
|$
|0.0700
|$
|20.04
|0.35
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|PDIV
|TSX
|$
|0.0240
|$
|9.45
|0.25
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
|RDE
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.5600
|$
|32.45
|1.73
|%
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series
|RTA
|Cboe Canada
|$
|1.0800
|$
|33.47
|3.23
|%
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund – ETF Series
|RTT
|Cboe Canada
|$
|1.3500
|$
|25.73
|5.25
|%
|Cash Distribution
|AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|YAMD
|Cboe Canada
|$
|3.5500
|$
|25.28
|14.04
|%
|Notional Distribution
|META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|YMET
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.9500
|$
|19.83
|4.79
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|YCST
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.1500
|$
|16.16
|0.93
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|YNET
|Cboe Canada
|$
|1.9600
|$
|19.00
|10.32
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|YPLT
|Cboe Canada
|$
|2.0700
|$
|27.18
|7.62
|%
|Notional Distribution
|UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|YUNH
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.2200
|$
|9.75
|2.26
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|YAVG
|Cboe Canada
|$
|2.3500
|$
|31.48
|7.47
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|YCON
|Cboe Canada
|$
|1.0500
|$
|13.84
|7.59
|%
|Notional Distribution
|TD (TD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|TDY
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.1100
|$
|11.41
|0.96
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|SHPY
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.0900
|$
|11.07
|0.81
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|CNQY
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.0800
|$
|11.15
|0.72
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series
|BNSY
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.3400
|$
|12.31
|2.76
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|ATDY
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.0700
|$
|10.22
|0.68
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|BNY
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.0300
|$
|10.80
|0.28
|%
|Notional Distribution
Big Banc Split Corp.
|Fund Name
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual
Capital Gains Distribution
Per Share
|NAV Per
Share (as of Dec 2, 2025)
|Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares
|BNK
|TSX
|$
|3.1200
|$
|16.38
|19.05
|%
|Notional Distribution
Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF
|Fund Name
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual
Capital Gains
Distribution
Per Share
|NAV Per
Share (as of Dec 2, 2025)
|Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF – ETF Shares
|ETHC.B
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.2300
|$
|5.67
|4.05
|%
|Notional Distribution
Shareholders of record of ETF series of Purpose Fund Corp, Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp ETF. Funds on January 30, 2026 are expected to receive the capital gains distributions paid in cash on or about February 3, 2026. Notional distributions are expected to be processed on January 30, 2026.
Purpose Mutual Funds Limited
|Fund Name
|FundServ Code
|Estimated Annual
Capital Gains Distribution
Per Share
|NAV Per
Share (as of Dec 2, 2025)
|Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund – Series A
|PFC8300
|$
|2.4050
|$
|28.67
|8.39
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund – Series F
|PFC8301
|$
|2.5305
|$
|30.24
|8.37
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series A
|PFC5104
|$
|0.2090
|$
|4.78
|4.37
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series F
|PFC5101
|$
|0.2665
|$
|6.10
|4.37
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series L
|PFC5107
|$
|0.3300
|$
|7.56
|4.36
|%
|Notional Distribution
The notional distributions for shareholders of record of Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds listed in the table above are expected to be processed on December 15, 2025.
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
Details of the per unit estimated capital gain distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual
Capital Gains Distribution
Per Unit
|NAV Per
Unit (as of Dec 2, 2025)
|Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
|BTCY
|TSX
|$
|1.1900
|$
|7.18
|16.58
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|BTCY.B
|TSX
|$
|1.4500
|$
|8.79
|16.50
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|BTCY.U
|TSX
|US $ 1.1800
|US $ 7.13
|16.55
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
|ETHY
|TSX
|$
|0.1700
|$
|2.73
|6.24
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHY.B
|TSX
|$
|0.2200
|$
|3.64
|6.05
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHY.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.1700
|US $ 2.74
|6.20
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|BTCO.B
|TSX
|$
|0.0200
|$
|17.54
|0.11
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|BTCO.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.0200
|US $ 17.51
|0.11
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHO.B
|TSX
|$
|0.6700
|$
|22.84
|2.93
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHO.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.6700
|US $ 22.81
|2.94
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Units
|SOLL
|TSX
|$
|2.1000
|$
|10.71
|19.61
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|SOLL.B
|TSX
|$
|2.1250
|$
|10.85
|19.59
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|SOLL.U
|TSX
|US $ 2.1200
|US $ 10.82
|19.59
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units
|PABF
|TSX
|$
|0.3400
|$
|25.78
|1.32
|%
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units
|PACF
|TSX
|$
|0.1600
|$
|24.66
|0.65
|%
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units
|PAGF
|TSX
|$
|0.4200
|$
|28.01
|1.50
|%
|Cash Distribution
|Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YAMZ
|Cboe Canada
|$
|1.7000
|$
|45.46
|3.74
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|BRKY
|Cboe Canada
|$
|0.0600
|$
|27.89
|0.22
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YGOG
|Cboe Canada
|$
|1.6800
|$
|56.89
|2.95
|%
|Notional Distribution
|NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YNVD
|Cboe Canada
|$
|2.5200
|$
|43.44
|5.80
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|MSFY
|Cboe Canada
|$
|1.2000
|$
|22.09
|5.43
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YTSL
|Cboe Canada
|$
|3.2800
|$
|24.86
|13.20
|%
|Notional Distribution
Estimated Annual Distributions of Income
Details of the per unit estimated income distribution amounts are as follows:
|Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated
Annual
Income Distribution
Per Unit
|NAV Per
Unit (as of
Dec 2, 2025)
|Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHO.B
|TSX
|$
|0.0400
|$
|22.84
|0.18
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHO.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.0400
|US $ 22.81
|0.18
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Units
|SOLL
|TSX
|$
|0.0550
|$
|10.71
|0.51
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|SOLL.B
|TSX
|$
|0.0550
|$
|10.85
|0.51
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|SOLL.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.0550
|US $ 10.82
|0.51
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PID
|TSX
|$
|0.1300
|$
|29.50
|0.44
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units
|PACF
|TSX
|$
|0.0100
|$
|24.68
|0.04
|%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units
|PAGF
|TSX
|$
|0.0100
|$
|28.01
|0.04
|%
|Notional Distribution
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2025 tax year-end on or about December 18, 2025. The respective unitholders of record on December 29, 2025 will receive the 2025 annual distributions paid in cash on January 5, 2026, and the ex-dividend date for the 2025 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) paid in cash will be December 29, 2025. Notional distributions are expected to be processed on or about December 29, 2025.
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2025, if necessary.
Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF, and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 23, 2026, if necessary.
Purpose confirms that as of December 2, 2025, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gain distributions for the 2025 tax year:
Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:
- Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
- Purpose Monthly Income Fund
- Purpose Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Premium Yield Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
- Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund
- Purpose (RBCY) Yield Shares ETF
- Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF
- Purpose Telus (T) Yield Shares ETF
- Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF
Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:
- Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Global Bond Class
- Purpose Global Innovators Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund
- Purpose Tech Innovators Yield Shares ETF
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:
- Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- Purpose Ether ETF
- Purpose XRP ETF
- Purpose Global Bond Fund
- Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund
- Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
- Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
- Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
- Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
- Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
- Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Longevity Pension Fund
- Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
- Purpose US Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
- Purpose US Cash Fund
- Purpose Cash Management Fund
- Purpose USD Cash Management Fund
- Purpose Specialty Lending Trust
Big Banc Split Corp.
- Big Banc Split Corp. – Preferred Shares
Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of December 2, 2025. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2025 or December 31, 2025, as applicable.
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $27 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.