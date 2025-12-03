Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

 | Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2025 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income earned and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of December 2, 2025. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2025 or December 31, 2025, as applicable.

Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions

Purpose Fund Corp.

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		ExchangeEstimated Annual
Capital Gains Distribution
Per Share		NAV Per
Share (as of Dec 2, 2025)		Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF SeriesPDFTSX$0.7100$37.881.87%Notional Distribution
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF SeriesPHETSX$5.4000$40.0713.48%Notional Distribution
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPHE.BTSX$3.4100$45.717.46%Notional Distribution
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF SeriesPRATSX$0.1600$32.600.49%Notional Distribution
Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF SeriesPBITSX$1.8100$51.933.49%Notional Distribution
Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPBI.BTSX$3.2600$68.294.77%Notional Distribution
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF SeriesPHWTSX$1.1600$21.425.42%Notional Distribution
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF SeriesBNCTSX$1.1500$33.393.44%Notional Distribution
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF SeriesPRPTSX$0.0700$20.040.35%Notional Distribution
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF SeriesPDIVTSX$0.0240$9.450.25%Notional Distribution
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF SeriesRDECboe Canada$0.5600$32.451.73%Cash Distribution
Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF SeriesRTACboe Canada$1.0800$33.473.23%Cash Distribution
Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund – ETF SeriesRTTCboe Canada$1.3500$25.735.25%Cash Distribution
AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesYAMDCboe Canada$3.5500$25.2814.04%Notional Distribution
META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesYMETCboe Canada$0.9500$19.834.79%Notional Distribution
Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesYCSTCboe Canada$0.1500$16.160.93%Notional Distribution
Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesYNETCboe Canada$1.9600$19.0010.32%Notional Distribution
Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesYPLTCboe Canada$2.0700$27.187.62%Notional Distribution
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesYUNHCboe Canada$0.2200$9.752.26%Notional Distribution
Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesYAVGCboe Canada$2.3500$31.487.47%Notional Distribution
Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesYCONCboe Canada$1.0500$13.847.59%Notional Distribution
TD (TD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesTDYCboe Canada$0.1100$11.410.96%Notional Distribution
Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesSHPYCboe Canada$0.0900$11.070.81%Notional Distribution
Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesCNQYCboe Canada$0.0800$11.150.72%Notional Distribution
Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF SeriesBNSYCboe Canada$0.3400$12.312.76%Notional Distribution
Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF SeriesATDYCboe Canada$0.0700$10.220.68%Notional Distribution
Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF – ETF SeriesBNYCboe Canada$0.0300$10.800.28%Notional Distribution
          

Big Banc Split Corp.

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		ExchangeEstimated Annual
Capital Gains Distribution
Per Share		NAV Per
Share (as of Dec 2, 2025)		Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A SharesBNKTSX$3.1200$16.3819.05%Notional Distribution
          

Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		ExchangeEstimated Annual
Capital Gains
Distribution
Per Share		NAV Per
Share (as of Dec 2, 2025)		Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF – ETF SharesETHC.BCboe Canada$0.2300$5.674.05%Notional Distribution
          

Shareholders of record of ETF series of Purpose Fund Corp, Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp ETF. Funds on January 30, 2026 are expected to receive the capital gains distributions paid in cash on or about February 3, 2026. Notional distributions are expected to be processed on January 30, 2026.

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited

Fund NameFundServ CodeEstimated Annual
Capital Gains Distribution
Per Share		NAV Per
Share (as of Dec 2, 2025)		Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund – Series APFC8300$2.4050$28.678.39%Notional Distribution
Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund – Series FPFC8301$2.5305$30.248.37%Notional Distribution
Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series APFC5104$0.2090$4.784.37%Notional Distribution
Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series FPFC5101$0.2665$6.104.37%Notional Distribution
Purpose Global Resource Fund – Series LPFC5107$0.3300$7.564.36%Notional Distribution
         

The notional distributions for shareholders of record of Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds listed in the table above are expected to be processed on December 15, 2025.

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts

Details of the per unit estimated capital gain distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		ExchangeEstimated Annual
Capital Gains Distribution
Per Unit		NAV Per
Unit (as of Dec 2, 2025)		Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF UnitsBTCYTSX$1.1900$7.1816.58%Notional Distribution
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsBTCY.BTSX$1.4500$8.7916.50%Notional Distribution
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsBTCY.UTSXUS $ 1.1800US $ 7.1316.55%Notional Distribution
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF UnitsETHYTSX$0.1700$2.736.24%Notional Distribution
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsETHY.BTSX$0.2200$3.646.05%Notional Distribution
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UTSXUS $ 0.1700US $ 2.746.20%Notional Distribution
Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsBTCO.BTSX$0.0200$17.540.11%Notional Distribution
Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsBTCO.UTSXUS $ 0.0200US $ 17.510.11%Notional Distribution
Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsETHO.BTSX$0.6700$22.842.93%Notional Distribution
Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHO.UTSXUS $ 0.6700US $ 22.812.94%Notional Distribution
Purpose Solana ETF – ETF UnitsSOLLTSX$2.1000$10.7119.61%Notional Distribution
Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsSOLL.BTSX$2.1250$10.8519.59%Notional Distribution
Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsSOLL.UTSXUS $ 2.1200US $ 10.8219.59%Notional Distribution
Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF UnitsPABFTSX$0.3400$25.781.32%Cash Distribution
Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF UnitsPACFTSX$0.1600$24.660.65%Cash Distribution
Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF UnitsPAGFTSX$0.4200$28.011.50%Cash Distribution
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsYAMZCboe Canada$1.7000$45.463.74%Notional Distribution
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsBRKYCboe Canada$0.0600$27.890.22%Notional Distribution
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsYGOGCboe Canada$1.6800$56.892.95%Notional Distribution
NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsYNVDCboe Canada$2.5200$43.445.80%Notional Distribution
Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsMSFYCboe Canada$1.2000$22.095.43%Notional Distribution
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsYTSLCboe Canada$3.2800$24.8613.20%Notional Distribution
          

Estimated Annual Distributions of Income

Details of the per unit estimated income distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund TrustsTicker
Symbol		ExchangeEstimated
Annual
Income Distribution
Per Unit		NAV Per
Unit (as of
Dec 2, 2025)		Estimated
Annual
Distribution
(% of Dec 2, 2025 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or Notional)
Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsETHO.BTSX$0.0400$22.840.18%Notional Distribution
Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHO.UTSXUS $ 0.0400US $ 22.810.18%Notional Distribution
Purpose Solana ETF – ETF UnitsSOLLTSX$0.0550$10.710.51%Notional Distribution
Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsSOLL.BTSX$0.0550$10.850.51%Notional Distribution
Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsSOLL.UTSXUS $ 0.0550US $ 10.820.51%Notional Distribution
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPIDTSX$0.1300$29.500.44%Notional Distribution
Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF UnitsPACFTSX$0.0100$24.680.04%Notional Distribution
Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF UnitsPAGFTSX$0.0100$28.010.04%Notional Distribution
          

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2025 tax year-end on or about December 18, 2025. The respective unitholders of record on December 29, 2025 will receive the 2025 annual distributions paid in cash on January 5, 2026, and the ex-dividend date for the 2025 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) paid in cash will be December 29, 2025. Notional distributions are expected to be processed on or about December 29, 2025. 

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2025, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF, and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 23, 2026, if necessary.
             
Purpose confirms that as of December 2, 2025, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gain distributions for the 2025 tax year:

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

  • Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
  • Purpose Monthly Income Fund
  • Purpose Premium Yield Fund
  • Purpose Premium Yield Fund - Non-Currency Hedged
  • Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
  • Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
  • Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund
  • Purpose (RBCY) Yield Shares ETF
  • Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF
  • Purpose Telus (T) Yield Shares ETF
  • Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

  • Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
  • Purpose Global Bond Class
  • Purpose Global Innovators Fund
  • Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund
  • Purpose Tech Innovators Yield Shares ETF

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:

  • Purpose Bitcoin ETF
  • Purpose Ether ETF
  • Purpose XRP ETF
  • Purpose Global Bond Fund
  • Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund
  • Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
  • Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
  • Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
  • Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
  • Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
  • Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
  • Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
  • Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
  • Longevity Pension Fund
  • Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
  • Purpose US Preferred Share Fund
  • Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
  • Purpose US Cash Fund
  • Purpose Cash Management Fund
  • Purpose USD Cash Management Fund
  • Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

Big Banc Split Corp.

  • Big Banc Split Corp. – Preferred Shares

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of December 2, 2025. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2025 or December 31, 2025, as applicable.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $27 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.


Recommended Reading