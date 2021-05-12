PaymentWorks Bolsters Leadership Team with New Senior Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks , providers of the PaymentWorks Business Identity Platform, today announced two strategic hires to the leadership team including Rick Auletta as Senior Vice President, Sales and Hayley Bakst Hynes as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. Over the past year, market demand for a solution like PaymentWorks has accelerated as companies transitioned to virtual operations and sought a more effective way to address the complex payee management process and eliminate the risk of business payments fraud. With significant industry experience in leading high growth organizations, Rick and Hayley will be instrumental in supporting continued company growth, expanding the partner ecosystem to enhance the value of the platform and supporting customers as they make the shift to digital payments and look to eliminate the risk of cyber threats. To learn more about our unique business identity platform, visit HERE .



With two decades of experience in the financial service and payment industries, Rick Auletta most recently served as CEO of Motionsoft. Previously, Rick was CEO and Board Chairman of Softgate Systems (now part of Paypal) where he was responsible for creating, communicating, and implementing the organization's vision, mission, and overall direction. With previous leadership experience at Princeton’s eCom, TheStreet.com and Standard & Poor's Corporation, Rick’s deep understanding of the financial services and payment industries will help him effectively lead the growing sales team and address accelerated market demand for PaymentWorks' unique business identity platform.

Hayley Bakst Hynes joins PaymentWorks with 15 years of leadership experience in sales and business development roles at high-growth organizations. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at ThreatStack where she implemented and managed the partnership strategy which included Resellers, Strategic Partners and Technical Partnerships. Previously, Hayley was Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances for Cisco’s Cloud Security Business Group. In her new role, Hayley will expand PaymentWorks partnership channels which includes resellers, alliances, strategics, and technical partnerships. Through these efforts, PaymentWorks will be poised for success in strengthening existing partnerships and expanding into new markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick and Hayley to our leadership team. Their collective experience and keen understanding of our industry will greatly benefit our customers and support strategic company growth in the coming year,” said Thayer Stewart, CEO, PaymentWorks. “As more organizations look to make the critical shift to digital payments and transition to virtual operations, we are grateful to our team for their expertise, leadership and commitment to helping protect our customers from increasingly savvy fraudsters and eliminate the costly risk of business payments fraud.”

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks and our company’s Business Identity Platform eliminates the risk of business-payments fraud, which costs U.S. businesses more than $20 billion a year. By automating a complex, manual, people-intensive, and error-prone payment process, PaymentWorks protects organizations such as Hackensack Meridian Health, Johns Hopkins and University of Kentucky from business payments fraud and ensures regulatory compliance. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog or listen to our podcast series, “PaymentWorks Presents Risky Business”.

Contact:

Sarah Murray

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com