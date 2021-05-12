Progress Delivers the Industry’s Largest UI Component Suite for Blazor with Latest Telerik Release

Progress Telerik R2 2021 provides new UI controls for WinUI, support for latest .NET preview and new reporting capabilities

BEDFORD, Mass., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R2 2021 release of Progress® Telerik®, the most powerful .NET developer tools collection available. With this release, Progress now provides over 75 native components for Microsoft Blazor, making it the largest UI component library for Blazor available. Progress also announced expansion of its already growing UI library for Microsoft WinUI and support for the newest .NET 6 preview.

“We continue to drive innovation in the .NET space, building on our almost 20 years of experience in creating the technologies that developers need,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “In R2 2021, developers will find the ultimate set of tools to create user-friendly and highly interactive .NET apps for any audience. We are committed to continually offering .NET developers the leading UI components for Microsoft’s newest frameworks, such as Blazor and WinUI, to enable them to deliver more than expected.”

Progress Telerik UI for Blazor

Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor developer tool features a set of new components, including PanelBar, Form, Card, Color Palette, Arc Gauge, Linear Gauge, Circular Gauge, Radial Gauge, Validation Summary, Validation Tooltip, Validation Message and MediaQuery, to help developers build apps with Blazor much faster. New Grid features such as multi-column headers, rows drag and drop and Excel-like editing help developers easily visualize data and customize their apps.

Progress Telerik UI for WinUI

Progress® Telerik® UI for WinUI, the fastest-growing, production-ready WinUI component library, enables developers to build modern, high-performing and feature-rich Windows desktop apps. This release brings to market some of the most popular controls from the Telerik portfolio such as Scheduler, ListView with support for extended selection, Shadow, HubTile, NumericBox and SideDrawer. The suite also ships PdfProcessing, WordsProcessing, SpreadProcessing, SpreadStreamProcessing and Zip Library document processing libraries for creation and editing of various document formats.

Telerik Reporting

Telerik® Reporting delivers a new Blazor Report Designer, enabling easy embedding of report designing capabilities into Blazor applications and ensuring a unified and sleek user experience. The Reporting Web Designer has been improved to include drag-and-drop functionality for data fields in the Explorer tab to easily generate text boxes and updates. A new Swiss barcode is introduced to the Barcode component to support Switzerland’s latest QR Bill regulations.

Today’s R2 release includes support for the latest preview of .NET 6 in Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core, Telerik® UI for WPF, Telerik® UI for WinForms and Telerik® Reporting. Microsoft plans to release .NET 6 in November 2021. In addition, Progress also released enhancements and new components for .NET web, mobile and desktop development across its UI libraries and testing tools, including: Telerik® UI for ASP.NET MVC, Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core, Telerik® UI for ASP.NET AJAX, Telerik® UI for Xamarin, Telerik® UI for WPF, Telerik® UI for WinForms, Telerik® JustMock and Telerik® Test Studio® Dev Edition.

The R2 2021 release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features, go to https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new, register for the live R2 2021 release webinar series, or tune in to Twitch to see them in action.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Telerik, and Test Studio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.