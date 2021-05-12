100 Native UI Components for Angular and 60+ New Enhancements Now Available in Latest Release of Progress Kendo UI

Industry-leading collection of JavaScript UI components now includes the largest, most complete UI library for Angular developers

BEDFORD, Mass., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the latest release of Progress® Kendo UI®, the ultimate collection of JavaScript UI components with libraries for Angular, React, jQuery and Vue. With this release, Progress now delivers more than 100 native UI components for Angular and adds 60 new features and enhancements across all JavaScript libraries.

“With this release of Kendo UI, we deliver on our commitment to offer developers the most complete Angular UI component library available,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “Kendo UI gives JavaScript developers new power to create sleek and engaging UI faster, delivering the highest-performing apps, using their framework of choice.”

New to the Kendo UI JavaScript component libraries:

Kendo UI® for Angular introduces support for Angular 12 and delivers new components such as BottomNavigation, MultiSelectTree, Skeleton and Circular Gauge, enhancing users’ interaction with the app, data visualization and app performance. New features and improvements provide end users with quick access to important information and improve app navigation. Keyboard navigation for the Filter and Column Menus has also been introduced to improve accessibility.



KendoReact™ empowers developers to build business apps with speed through new components such as External Drop Zone, Skeleton and Circular Gauge as well as an extensive set of new Grid, DatePicker and Scheduler features. In addition, the updated product documentation now offers both class-based and hooks-based code samples plus TypeScript equivalent samples across KendoReact demos.



Kendo UI® for jQuery now offers more than 100 UI components, including the latest Taskboard, ActionSheet and Skeleton controls for task management, selecting an action and reducing initial load time of the app. New Grid features for export of selected information, editing multiple rows at a time and scheduling, among others, have also been introduced.



Kendo UI® for Vue introduces a native button package, layout and upload components. The Vue Data Grid now supports infinite scrolling, which improves load time by loading data on demand.



The Progress Kendo UI JavaScript UI components collection helps developers build eye-catching, high-performance, responsive web applications—regardless of their JavaScript framework preference. The R2 2021 release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features, go to https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new-kendo-ui, register for the live R2 2021 Kendo UI release webinar on May 20 or tune in to Twitch to see them in action.

Additional Resources

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications.

