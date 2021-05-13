PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total investment income of $6.5 million; net investment income of $3.7 million
  • $59.1 million in cash on March 31, 2021
  • Net asset value of $151.2 million, or $55.91 per share as of March 31, 2021 vs. $55.30 per share as of September 30, 2020

The quarter ended March 31, 2021 represented the first quarter of operations under the Company’s new internalized management structure.

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: “We are pleased with the smooth transition to an internally-managed company and with our performance during the quarter. We are generally encouraged by potential opportunities to enhance value within the legacy portfolio and deploy capital, as we look to achieve our investment objective of generating current income and capital appreciation. In addition, we continue to realize efficiencies in operating under our internalized management structure.”

On January 11, 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $15 million in share repurchases. Under the share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase from time to time its common stock in open market or other transactions, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Under this program, 19,773 shares were repurchased through March 31, 2021. In aggregate through May 11, 2021 43,988 shares have been repurchased at an average price of $32.52/share.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, investment income totaled $6.4 million, of which $6.1 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, $0.2 million was attributable to fee income, and $0.1 million was attributable to other income.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, investment income totaled $5.3 million, of which $5.2 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.1 million to fee income.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, total net expenses were $2.8 million and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total net expenses were $9.5 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.2 million and net unrealized appreciation of $3.9 million. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded a net realized loss of $(0.1) million and net unrealized depreciation of $(73.6) million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of March 31, 2021, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $168.2 million and consisted of 38 portfolio companies.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 10 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $16.7 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2021, the Company had $59.1 million in cash and $77.3 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities and continue to realize efficiencies, and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

  March 31,
2021
(Unaudited)		  September 30,
2020		 
Assets:      
Investments at fair value      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $95,301,443 and $117,360,954, respectively) $93,283,110  $114,321,948 
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $79,845,752 and $92,898,755, respectively)  68,233,836   84,873,023 
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $38,487,321 and $117,874,821, respectively)  6,727,597   47,548,578 
Total Investments at fair value  168,244,543   246,743,549 
Cash and cash equivalents  59,092,731   56,522,148 
Receivables:        
Interest receivable  299,655   624,524 
Fees receivable  106,528   119,028 
Other receivable  398,551   - 
Prepaid share repurchases  164,258   - 
Other assets  1,210,724   2,093,559 
Total Assets $229,516,990  $306,102,808 
         
Liabilities:        
Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $551,142 and $905,624, respectively) $77,295,658  $150,960,662 
Interest and fees payable  -   801,805 
Due to affiliates  -   53,083 
Management and incentive fees payable  -   1,392,022 
Administrator expenses payable  94,958   156,965 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  918,279   2,108,225 
Deferred revenue  30,970   10,529 
Total Liabilities  78,339,865   155,483,291 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Net Assets:        
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,703,936 and 2,723,709 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively  2,704   2,724 
Capital in excess of par value  671,589,690   672,381,617 
Total distributable earnings/(loss)  (520,415,269)  (521,764,824)
Total Net Assets $151,177,125  $150,619,517 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $229,516,990  $306,102,808 
         
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $55.91  $55.30 




PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  For the Three
Months Ended
March 31		  For the Six
Months Ended
March 31		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Interest Income:            
Interest from investments            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:            
Cash $1,534,904   2,320,453  $3,206,717   5,538,162 
Payment in-kind  -   128,309   170,029   327,321 
Affiliated investments:                
Cash  196,328   190,193   548,619   399,441 
Payment in-kind  -   706,789   -   1,654,262 
Controlled investments:                
Cash  (1,190)  1,297   -   84,505 
Payment in-kind  -   5,385   -   500,767 
Total interest income  1,730,042   3,352,426   3,925,365   8,504,458 
Dividend income  4,408,234   1,662,500   14,671,735   3,500,000 
Interest from cash and cash equivalents  506   154,290   1,446   372,428 
Fee income  237,416   131,992   578,880   415,532 
Other income  78,204   -   78,204   - 
Total Investment Income  6,454,402   5,301,208   19,255,630   12,792,418 
                 
Expenses:                
Base management fees  -   1,641,271   1,146,403   3,649,505 
Interest and financing expenses  1,260,054   4,432,118   3,277,695   9,576,047 
General and administrative expenses  104,440   2,083,397   466,049   2,600,239 
Salaries and Benefits  332,317   -   332,317   - 
Administrator expenses  (44,618)  576,362   439,794   1,127,884 
Insurance expenses  474,468   356,580   959,480   654,578 
Directors fees  220,500   296,500   696,217   612,500 
Professional fees, net  420,220   130,630   (79,077)  (4,285,445)
Total expenses net of expense support reimbursement and management and incentive fee waivers  2,767,381   9,516,858   7,238,878   13,935,308 
Net Investment Income  3,687,021   (4,215,650)  12,016,752   (1,142,890)
                 
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                
Net realized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  160,926   (100,115)  4,054,648   (157,914)
Affiliated investments  -   -   (10,452,928)  - 
Controlled investments  -   -   (40,147,570)  (1,686,837)
Total net realized gains (losses)  160,926   (100,115)  (46,545,850)  (1,844,751)
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  5,077,737   (19,549,944)  1,020,673   (15,802,570)
Affiliated investments  (1,467,862)  (15,019,332)  (3,586,184)  (5,578,733)
Controlled investments  329,584   (38,994,357)  38,566,519   (48,451,471)
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)  3,939,459   (73,563,633)  36,001,008   (69,832,774)
Change in provision for deferred taxes on unrealized (appreciation)/ depreciation on investments  -   (85,664)  -   (85,664)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   (895,033)  (122,355)  (1,784,183)
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)  4,100,385   (74,644,445)  (10,667,197)  (73,547,372)
                 
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $7,787,406  $(78,860,095) $1,349,555  $(74,690,262)
                 
Weighted Average Basic and diluted earnings per common share $2.87  $(28.95) $0.50  $(27.42)
Weighted Average Basic and diluted net investment income (loss) per common share $1.36  $(1.55) $4.42  $(0.42)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted  2,716,627   2,723,711(1)  2,720,226   2,723,711(1)


 (1)Basic and diluted shares has been adjusted for 2020 to reflect the one-for-twenty reverse stock split effected on July 24, 2020 on a retroactive basis.