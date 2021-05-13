Kelly® Reports First-Quarter 2021 Earnings

Financial Highlights



Q1 revenue down 4.4%, down 5.5% in constant currency, as pandemic disruption moderates

Q1 operating earnings of $10.6 million, compared to a reported loss for the corresponding period last year

Q1 earnings per share of $0.64, or $0.12 on an adjusted basis, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.20 for the corresponding period last year



TROY, Mich., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA ) (Nasdaq: KELYB ), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the first quarter of 2021.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $1.2 billion, a 4.4% decrease, or down 5.5% in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020. Revenue declined year-over-year in the quarter as the effects of the COVID-19 crisis moderated but continued to have an impact on customer demand and the supply of available talent.

Earnings from operations in the first quarter of 2021 totaled $10.6 million, compared to a loss of $111.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2020. The 2020 first-quarter results include a $147.7 million goodwill impairment charge and an $8.7 million restructuring charge, partially offset by a $32.1 million gain on sale of assets. On an adjusted basis, 2020 earnings from operations were $12.5 million.

Diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2021 were $0.64 compared to a loss of $3.91 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Included in the earnings per share in the first quarter of 2021 is a non-cash gain, net of tax, on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.52. Included in the loss per share in the first quarter of 2020 is a $3.18 per share goodwill impairment charge, net of tax, a $1.38 per share loss from a non-cash loss on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax, and a $0.17 restructuring charge, net of tax, partially offset by a $0.61 gain on sale of assets, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.12 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.20 in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

“We’re seeing strong demand across all of our operating segments. This translated into sustained, sequential revenue improvements in our Education, OCG, International, and Science, Engineering & Technology business segments. We’re also seeing improving revenue growth rates in our Professional & Industrial segment and are taking steps to capture even more of the stronger demand, which now exceeds pre-pandemic levels,” said Quigley. “Every segment added numerous wins to their portfolio in the first quarter, and we're pleased with the overall progress and healthy sales pipelines across our specialties. We're moving forward in this recovery with optimism, well-positioned to capture organic specialty growth and committed to a bold M&A strategy that captures inorganic growth, as evidenced by our recent Softworld acquisition, which is the largest deal in Kelly’s history.”

This release contains statements that are forward looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to, changing market and economic conditions, the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, competitive market pressures including pricing and technology introductions and disruptions, disruption in the labor market and weakened demand for human capital resulting from technological advances, competition law risks, the impact of changes in laws and regulations (including federal, state and international tax laws), unexpected changes in claim trends on workers’ compensation, unemployment, disability and medical benefit plans, or the risk of additional tax liabilities in excess of our estimates, our ability to achieve our business strategy, our ability to successfully develop new service offerings, material changes in demand from or loss of large corporate customers as well as changes in their buying practices, risks particular to doing business with government or government contractors, the risk of damage to our brand, our exposure to risks associated with services outside traditional staffing, including business process outsourcing, services of licensed professionals and services connecting talent to independent work, our increasing dependency on third parties for the execution of critical functions, our ability to effectively implement and manage our information technology strategy, the risks associated with past and future acquisitions, including risk of related impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, exposure to risks associated with investments in equity affiliates including PersolKelly Pte. Ltd., risks associated with conducting business in foreign countries, including foreign currency fluctuations, the exposure to potential market and currency exchange risks relating to our investment in Persol Holdings, risks associated with violations of anti-corruption, trade protection and other laws and regulations, availability of qualified full-time employees, availability of temporary workers with appropriate skills required by customers, liabilities for employment-related claims and losses, including class action lawsuits and collective actions, our ability to sustain critical business applications through our key data centers, risks arising from failure to preserve the privacy of information entrusted to us or to meet our obligations under global privacy laws, the risk of cyberattacks or other breaches of network or information technology security, our ability to realize value from our tax credit and net operating loss carryforwards, our ability to maintain specified financial covenants in our bank facilities to continue to access credit markets, and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained herein, and we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 4, 2021 AND MARCH 29, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,205.9 $ 1,261.1 $ (55.2 ) (4.4 )% (5.5 )% Cost of services 992.6 1,037.8 (45.2 ) (4.4 ) Gross profit 213.3 223.3 (10.0 ) (4.5 ) (5.7 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 202.7 219.5 (16.8 ) (7.7 ) (8.8 ) Goodwill impairment charge — 147.7 (147.7 ) NM Gain on sale of assets — (32.1 ) 32.1 NM Earnings (loss) from operations 10.6 (111.8 ) 122.4 NM Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 30.0 (77.8 ) 107.8 NM Other income (expense), net (3.4 ) 1.7 (5.1 ) (308.2 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 37.2 (187.9 ) 225.1 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 10.5 (36.2 ) 46.7 129.0 Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 26.7 (151.7 ) 178.4 NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (1.1 ) (1.5 ) 0.4 29.7 Net earnings (loss) $ 25.6 $ (153.2 ) $ 178.8 NM Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.65 $ (3.91 ) $ 4.56 NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.64 $ (3.91 ) $ 4.55 NM STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 16.0 $ 12.2 $ 3.8 29.9 % 27.2 Gross profit rate 17.7 % 17.7 % — pts. Conversion rate 5.0 (50.1 ) 55.1 % Return: Earnings (loss) from operations 0.9 (8.9 ) 9.8 Net earnings (loss) 2.1 (12.1 ) 14.2 Effective income tax rate 28.3 % 19.3 % 9.0 pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.3 39.2 Diluted 39.5 39.2





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) First Quarter % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 467.6 $ 493.8 (5.3 )% (5.6 )% Gross profit 75.9 85.1 (10.7 ) (11.0 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 69.4 76.1 (8.8 ) (9.1 ) Restructuring charges — 4.4 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 69.4 80.5 (13.8 ) (14.0 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 6.5 4.6 42.3 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 6.5 9.0 (27.1 ) Gross profit rate 16.2 % 17.2 % (1.0 )pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 254.7 $ 270.2 (5.7 )% (5.9 )% Gross profit 53.2 54.7 (2.8 ) (2.9 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 35.7 36.0 (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Restructuring charges — 0.5 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 35.7 36.5 (2.1 ) (2.3 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 17.5 18.2 (4.2 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 17.5 18.7 (6.8 ) Gross profit rate 20.9 % 20.3 % 0.6 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 111.6 $ 142.5 (21.7 )% (21.7 )% Gross profit 17.2 20.4 (15.7 ) (15.7 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 14.2 15.7 (9.6 ) (9.6 ) Restructuring charges — 0.9 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 14.2 16.6 (14.5 ) (14.5 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 3.0 3.8 (21.2 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 3.0 4.7 (36.1 ) Gross profit rate 15.4 % 14.3 % 1.1 pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 99.3 $ 89.5 11.0 % 9.5 % Gross profit 31.3 28.8 8.8 6.1 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 28.4 28.6 (0.4 ) (2.4 ) Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 28.4 28.6 (0.6 ) (2.6 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 2.9 0.2 NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 2.9 0.2 NM Gross profit rate 31.5 % 32.2 % (0.7 )pts. International Revenue from services $ 272.9 $ 265.2 2.9 % (1.1 )% Gross profit 35.7 34.3 4.1 (0.7 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 33.1 32.1 3.0 (2.1 ) Restructuring charges — 1.1 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 33.1 33.2 (0.4 ) (5.2 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 2.6 1.1 135.1 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 2.6 2.2 19.7 Gross profit rate 13.1 % 12.9 % 0.2 pts.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) April 4, 2021 January 3, 2021 March 29, 2020 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 239.4 $ 223.0 $ 48.3 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $12.6, $13.3, and $11.1, respectively 1,279.7 1,265.2 1,236.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76.5 61.4 81.4 Total current assets 1,595.6 1,549.6 1,365.8 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 38.9 41.0 38.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79.0 83.2 89.2 Deferred taxes 286.4 282.0 249.5 Goodwill, net 3.5 3.5 — Investment in Persol Holdings 181.7 164.2 96.8 Investment in equity affiliate 118.7 118.5 116.3 Other assets 306.3 319.9 306.1 Total noncurrent assets 1,014.5 1,012.3 896.0 Total Assets $ 2,610.1 $ 2,561.9 $ 2,261.8 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1.1 $ 0.3 $ 1.7 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 554.3 536.8 475.5 Operating lease liabilities 18.8 19.6 19.2 Accrued payroll and related taxes 309.9 293.0 259.7 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 21.9 22.7 26.1 Income and other taxes 56.9 53.2 60.6 Total current liabilities 962.9 925.6 842.8 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 63.9 67.5 72.7 Accrued payroll and related taxes 58.5 58.5 — Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 40.7 42.2 46.4 Accrued retirement benefits 204.7 205.8 164.5 Other long-term liabilities 63.7 59.3 35.3 Total noncurrent liabilities 431.5 433.3 318.9 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (15.7 ) (17.1 ) (18.0 ) Paid-in capital 20.6 21.3 19.5 Earnings invested in the business 1,188.5 1,162.9 1,081.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17.8 ) (4.2 ) (23.2 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,215.7 1,203.0 1,100.1 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,610.1 $ 2,561.9 $ 2,261.8 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 632.7 $ 624.0 $ 523.0 Current Ratio 1.7 1.7 1.6 Debt-to-capital % 0.1 % — % 0.2 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 60 64 59 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 7.8 $ 170.5 $ 5.4





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 4, 2021 AND MARCH 29, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 25.6 $ (153.2 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Goodwill impairment charge — 147.7 Deferred income taxes on goodwill impairment charge — (23.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 5.9 6.0 Operating lease asset amortization 5.2 5.3 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Stock-based compensation 1.4 1.2 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings (30.0 ) 77.8 Gain on sale of assets — (32.1 ) Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd. 1.1 1.5 Other, net 1.3 0.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 0.1 (23.1 ) Net cash from operating activities 10.5 8.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2.7 ) (3.0 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 10.4 — Proceeds from sale of assets — 55.5 Acquisition of companies, net of cash received — (36.3 ) Investment in equity securities — (0.3 ) Other investing activities 0.2 — Net cash from investing activities 7.9 15.9 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings 0.8 (0.1 ) Financing lease payments (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (0.5 ) (1.1 ) Dividend payments — (3.0 ) Other financing activities — (0.1 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 0.1 (4.6 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1.4 ) 2.8 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17.1 22.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 228.1 31.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 245.2 $ 53.5





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) First Quarter % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Americas United States $ 858.5 $ 928.5 (7.5 )% (7.5 )% Mexico 34.6 28.7 20.6 24.6 Canada 34.1 32.8 3.9 (1.8 ) Puerto Rico 24.2 17.7 36.4 36.4 Brazil — 9.1 NM NM Total Americas Region 951.4 1,016.8 (6.4 ) (6.5 ) Europe France 54.3 52.5 3.4 (5.2 ) Switzerland 52.7 44.2 19.2 11.8 Portugal 43.7 43.6 0.2 (8.1 ) Russia 32.6 32.1 1.5 14.1 Italy 18.1 14.7 22.9 12.7 United Kingdom 17.0 22.3 (23.7 ) (29.1 ) Germany 7.1 8.0 (11.4 ) (18.8 ) Ireland 5.1 5.0 2.2 (6.3 ) Other 15.6 15.2 2.7 (4.0 ) Total Europe Region 246.2 237.6 3.6 (1.5 ) Total Asia-Pacific Region 8.3 6.7 24.9 12.8 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,205.9 $ 1,261.1 (4.4 )% % (5.5 )%

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FIRST QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2021 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 69.4 $ 76.1 Science, Engineering & Technology 35.7 36.0 Education 14.2 15.7 Outsourcing & Consulting 28.4 28.6 International 33.1 32.1 Corporate 21.9 22.3 Total Company $ 202.7 $ 210.8





2021 2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 6.5 $ 9.0 Science, Engineering & Technology 17.5 18.7 Education 3.0 4.7 Outsourcing & Consulting 2.9 0.2 International 2.6 2.2 Corporate (21.9 ) (22.3 ) Total Company $ 10.6 $ 12.5





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FIRST QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(4) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 80.5 $ (4.4 ) $ 76.1 Science, Engineering & Technology 36.5 (0.5 ) 36.0 Education 16.6 (0.9 ) 15.7 Outsourcing & Consulting 28.6 — 28.6 International 33.2 (1.1 ) 32.1 Corporate 24.1 (1.8 ) 22.3 Total Company $ 219.5 $ (8.7 ) $ 210.8





2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Goodwill Impairment(1) Gain on sale of assets(3) Restructuring(4) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 4.6 $ — $ — $ 4.4 $ 9.0 Science, Engineering & Technology 18.2 — — 0.5 18.7 Education 3.8 — — 0.9 4.7 Outsourcing & Consulting 0.2 — — — 0.2 International 1.1 — — 1.1 2.2 Corporate (139.7 ) 147.7 (32.1 ) 1.8 (22.3 ) Total Company $ (111.8 ) $ 147.7 $ (32.1 ) $ 8.7 $ 12.5





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) First Quarter 2021 2020 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 10.5 $ (36.2 ) Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1) — 23.0 Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2) (9.2 ) 23.8 Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3) — (8.1 ) Taxes on restructuring charges(4) — 2.2 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ 1.3 $ 4.7 First Quarter 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 25.6 $ (153.2 ) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — 124.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (20.8 ) 54.0 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — (24.0 ) Restructuring charges, net of taxes(4) — 6.5 Adjusted net earnings $ 4.8 $ 8.0 First Quarter 2021 2020 Per Share Net earnings (loss) $ 0.64 $ (3.91 ) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — 3.18 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (0.52 ) 1.38 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — (0.61 ) Restructuring charges, net of taxes(4) — 0.17 Adjusted net earnings $ 0.12 $ 0.20

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2021 and 2020 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 gain on sale of assets and the 2020 restructuring charges, are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.

(2) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.

(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2020 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020.

(4) Restructuring charges in 2020 represent severance costs and lease terminations in preparation for the new operating model adopted in the third quarter of 2020.