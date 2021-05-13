DIRTT announces upcoming conference schedule

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, is pleased to announce its plans to participate in the following investment conferences.



18 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, June 2, 2021





Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Roth Capital Partners 7th Annual ROTH London Conference

Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, 2021

DIRTT will meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conferences, which are both being held virtually. DIRTT’s updated investor presentation will be available in the investors section of the DIRTT website at dirtt.com/investors

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, AZ, Savannah, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Calgary, AB. The Company works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.