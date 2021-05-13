Pico Teams With Intel For 100Gbps Real-Time Analytics In Financial Markets

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the global financial markets community, has teamed with Intel to achieve 100Gbps sustained real-time processing for its market leading Corvil Analytics product which is used by the world’s largest banks, exchanges, quantitative hedge funds, electronic market makers and brokers to manage and analyze their network flow. Pico collaborated closely with Intel’s microprocessor team to leverage the new features and capabilities recently introduced in 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.



“Our clients demand ultra-high speed and scalable infrastructure to succeed in Financial Markets. 100Gbps network infrastructure is now in-demand to keep up with the recent surge in trade and market data volumes. Intel is a very important technology and business partner and the close collaboration with Pico key clients in our financial services lab has been critical to achieving the 100Gbps real-time analytics benchmark,” said Roland Hamann, CTO of Pico.

Recently, Intel announced its latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”). With early-access to the new generation processors and close collaboration with the Intel team, Pico immediately experienced a 50% improvement in performance with no change in code or optimization. Pico further leveraged many new capabilities and features of these new processors to achieve even higher levels of performance improvement. Of particular note, was the ability to select critical code threads for specialized processor treatment, thereby efficiently eliminating many prior performance bottlenecks.

“Financial sector customers require extraordinary speed, scale, and performance from their systems,” said Greg Ernst, Vice President and General Manager of US Sales at Intel. “We are thrilled to see Pico leverage the power of the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in their 100Gbps flagship analytics platform and look forward to future collaboration.”

Pico’s Corvil Analytics product has exclusively used Intel’s processor architecture for over twenty years with seven generations of analytics appliances already delivered to Financial Markets clients all over the world. Pico will introduce its eighth-generation appliances later this year based on the Ice Lake family of processors with its flagship appliance ready to take on the most demanding 100Gbps network environments.

About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Pico Press Office:

Isabel Dalton

isabel.dalton@pico.net

+353 1 859 1040