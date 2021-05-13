Ensemble Health Partners Receives Highest Score in History of KLAS Revenue Cycle Outsourcing 2021 Report for Full Revenue Cycle Outsourcing

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, received exceptional feedback from healthcare providers in KLAS Research’s Revenue Cycle Outsourcing 2021 Report (“The Report”), which was released on May 13. According to the report, Ensemble “excels in delivering tangible outcomes” for healthcare providers and “exceeds expectations”.

“At Ensemble, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional results to our clients. An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle, paired with our people and industry leading operations, is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems that we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “We’re honored to learn that the providers participating in the report find that we’re a trusted partner, and that we exceed expectations and excel in delivering results for their hospitals, their patients and their communities.”

To determine which firms are the most trusted revenue cycle outsourcing (RCO) partners, the KLAS Research Revenue Cycle Outsourcing 2021 Report explores market energy data from 15 recent RCO contracts (a majority of the decisions made in the last two years) as well as satisfaction feedback from current clients.

According to the report, 100% of healthcare providers interviewed would choose Ensemble again and nearly all health care providers interviewed said Ensemble exceeds their expectations. The report states Ensemble collects faster and better than competing firms and stays proactive, responsive and client focused. A CFO described Ensemble’s ability to help clients navigate “a complex, changing environment” is “invaluable”.

“This report is proof of our commitment to our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare”, said Shannon White, President of Ensemble. “We are so proud of our dedicated teams that work together passionately for the benefit of our clients, their patients and their communities.”

In February, Ensemble was awarded the “Best in KLAS” designation for full revenue cycle outsourcing for the second year in a row. The designation recognizes that out of all the companies reviewed that offer full revenue cycle outsourcing, Ensemble was ranked number one by healthcare leaders around the country for its excellence in improving financial outcomes and patient experiences.

Ensemble partners with more than 380 hospitals and 7,000 health care providers across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process, and the patient experience, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care.

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices.



For more information on Ensemble, visit www.ensemblehp.com.

