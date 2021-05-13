CTS Corporation Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program and Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock, replacing the program authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019.



In addition, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable July 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

