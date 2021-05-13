ACWA’s John P. Fraser Water Leaders Fellowship Awarded to Brad Arnold

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its second annual John P. Fraser Water Leaders Fellowship to Brad Arnold, Water Resources Program Manager at Calaveras County Water District (CCWD).



Arnold is a licensed civil engineer and is responsible for CCWD’s water supply planning efforts, policy navigation and water rights management. He holds two master’s degrees from the University of California, Davis in agricultural engineering and water resources engineering. Arnold’s work has encompassed a broad range of activities related to water supply reliability and he has supported water agencies with planning activities and analysis of various water allocation scenarios and infrastructure projects. He has worked in several different regions of California, including Kern County and the San Joaquin Valley as a consultant, the San Francisco Bay Area, and also briefly as a North-Central Region Office programmatic liaison with the California Department of Water Resources.

The John P. Fraser Water Leaders Fellowship was created in 2019 to honor former ACWA Executive Director John P. Fraser for his 22 years of service to the association and his numerous contributions to the water community, including creating the non-profit organization that would become the Water Education Foundation. The fellowship is presented each year to an individual working at an ACWA member agency who has been selected to participate in the Water Education Foundation’s annual William R. Gianelli Water Leaders Class.

For more information about ACWA’s awards programs, please visit www.acwa.com/about/awards.

For more information about the Water Education Foundation’s Water Leaders Class, please visit www.watereducation.org.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

