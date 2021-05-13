ACWA Awards Scholarships to Four California College Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) awarded $17,000 in scholarships to four undergraduate students enrolled at California public universities who are pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study. The students were recognized today during ACWA’s 2021 Virtual Spring Conference.



“ACWA and its partners continue to support and promote California’s next generation of water leaders through these scholarship programs,” said ACWA President Steve LaMar. “We congratulate this year’s group of exceptional undergraduate scholarship recipients and look forward to following their educational and career achievements in the years ahead.”

The students and the 2021-’22 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:

ACWA Scholarship ($3,500 each)

Sean Low , a civil engineering student at CSU Long Beach

, a civil engineering student at CSU Long Beach Sasha Vanley, an environmental science student at UC Berkeley

Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000 each)

David Edwards , an agri-business student at Cal Poly

, an agri-business student at Cal Poly Gretchen Wichman, an environmental science and policy student at CSU Monterey

For more information about ACWA’s scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | C (760) 217-0627