Dresner Partners Advised Enviro-Log and Enviro-Log Home Products in a Sale to Summit Equity Group

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Enviro-Log®, comprised of Enviro-Log, Inc. and Enviro-Log Home Products, Inc., in its sale to Summit Equity Group. The consolidated entities will form a new company, Enviro-Log Company LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2004 by Allen Conger Sr. and Ross McRoy, Enviro-Log, Inc. is an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Ga. Enviro-Log is the largest recycler of waxed cardboard in North America and the third largest producer of manufactured firelogs in the U.S. The company’s product portfolio includes Enviro-Log Firelogs which are a quick and easy lighting alternative to firewood made of clean burning recycled materials, and Enviro-Log Firestarters which offer an alternative to kindling, petroleum-based starter blocks, lighter fluids, and ethanol-based gels. Enviro-Log Home Products was established by Enviro-Log in 2014 along with Will Payne, Vice President of Sales, and Chris Sevilla, Vice President of Operations to offer nationwide manufacturing and distribution of packaged firewood to all channels of the U.S. retail market. Enviro-Log Home Products expanded its product offering to include Color-Flame, which is a safe and simple way to add amazing color to fires, and holiday products such as scented pine cones.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Summit Equity Group is a private investment group that was founded in 2004 for the purpose of identifying and acquiring small to medium-sized private companies and providing them with the resources necessary to realize their full potential. Summit Equity Group’s focus is on the long-term growth, success, and value of its holdings.

Commenting on the transaction, Ross McRoy, President and Co-Founder of Enviro-Log said, “Allen and I founded Enviro-Log with the goal of creating an environmentally friendly firelog for the industry that would utilize recycled products instead of petroleum based fire-products. Today, Enviro-Log is an established category leader with a loyal consumer following and significant presence in many major retailers throughout North America. I would like to thank Allen for his support as a co-founder, investor and Board Member, Sam Miller who played an important role in supporting our operations and recycling efforts, Will Payne and Chris Sevilla for their work in establishing our firewood business, and our staff for their hard work during the transition. In addition, the diverse capabilities of the Dresner Companies proved to be a valuable asset in helping us to not only execute our long-term business plan, but also prepare for and successfully execute this transaction. I would also like to thank David Gutierrez of Dresner Corporate Services who supported the development of our brand, product portfolio and sales effort for the past 12 years, and Paul Hoffman of Dresner Partners who led the transaction process. We are very excited to join the Summit Equity Group portfolio and look forward to rapidly expanding our business.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners, said, “The completion of this transaction for Enviro-Log is a testament to our dedication to client service and the specialized capabilities of our firm in the consumer products space. We have had a long relationship with Enviro-Log and we appreciate them selecting us to assist them in the sale. We are grateful to have been with them since the early stages of their brand development through their continued growth and a successful transaction. I look forward to watching Enviro-Log with its new owner Summit Equity Group, accelerate through its next phase of development.”

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director for Dresner Partners, added, “Enviro-Log has achieved significant growth with its strong portfolio of branded, fire-related products and is very well positioned to accelerate this growth through geographic and product line expansion. Enviro-Log and Summit Equity Group’s shared strategic vision and culture should create an exciting platform in the eco-friendly consumer products sector. We enjoyed working closely with the teams at both Enviro-Log and Summit Equity Group.”

More information on Summit Equity Group can be found at www.summitequity.com. More information on Enviro-Log can be found at www.enviro-log.net.

