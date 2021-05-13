NXP Semiconductors Names Andy Micallef as Executive Vice President, Global Operations

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced today that Andy Micallef has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations, effective May 17. In this role, Micallef will be responsible for executing NXP’s end-to-end manufacturing, quality, and supply chain strategies. Micallef, formerly Chief Operations Officer at Marvell Semiconductor, replaces David Reed, who has decided to retire from NXP. Micallef will report directly to NXP President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers.



“We are excited to have Andy join our team,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and CEO. “He brings to NXP a track record of successful operations leadership and has the experience and expertise to help accelerate our journey to make execution a competitive advantage for NXP.”

“I would also like to thank David Reed for his hard work and dedication and wish him well as he enters retirement after more than thirty-five years of work in the semiconductor industry,” Sievers added.

About Andy Micallef

Most recently, Andy was COO of Marvell Semiconductor, where he was responsible for overseeing Marvell’s manufacturing, procurement, supply chain management, logistics, quality, product and test engineering, as well as the company’s information technology and facilities. Before joining Marvell in 2016, Andy was Senior Vice President of Operations at Intersil Corporation. Prior to that, he held operations leadership roles at Audience, a mobile voice and audio-processing company, LSI Corporation, a semiconductor and software design company, and Agere Systems, an integrated circuit components company.

Andy holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

