Allegro MicroSystems to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today President & Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Walsh, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.



3rd Annual Mizuho Auto Technology Seminar 2021

Date: May 19, 2021

Presentation Time: 3:30 PM ET

The Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: June 3, 2021

Presentation Time: 4:30 PM ET

The webcast information for these conferences can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro’s website (https://investors.allegromicro.com). Archived replays of each presentation will be available on the website after each event.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.