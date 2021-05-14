MARTELA OYJ REMUNERATION REPORT 2020

English Finnish

Martela has published Remuneration Report 2020 that was presented in the Annual General Meeting on March 18,2021 in company’s website at www.martela.com.

Report can also be found as an attachment in this release.

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.

