RTOERO awards $60,000 in scholarships to invest in the future of students and our communities

Toronto, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To invest in a better future for our communities, RTOERO has awarded scholarships valued at $3,000 each to 20 post-secondary students.

The scholarships will help the students to pursue goals that support well-being, from geriatric medicine to nursing, to public health, to age-friendly technology.

RTOERO includes retirees and active employees from the broader education community, and has a mission to improve the lives of members and seniors.

“The scholarship program is an excellent way to further that strategic goal. Together, this year’s recipients have the passion and curiosity to make a huge impact on the health of our people and places,” says Rich Prophet, chair, RTOERO board of directors.

The awards go to university or college students enrolled in programs leading to careers that support RTOERO’s mission. RTOERO members are encouraged to recommend students for the scholarships.

Over the past 21 years, RTOERO has awarded scholarships totaling over $500,000.

The full list of the 2021 scholarship recipients is attached.

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 81,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, RTOERO is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. It welcomes members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education.

