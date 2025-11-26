RTOERO calls for seniors strategy and care tailored to aging Ontarians at Queen’s Park

TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTOERO (soon to be Entente Education Canada) hosted its annual Queen’s Park advocacy event, meeting with nearly 40 Members of Provincial Parliament and policy staff to call for coordinated, long-term planning to support Ontario’s rapidly growing senior population. Key meetings were held with advisors in the Premier’s Office and the Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility, as well as with opposition critics for seniors and health care. By 2030, seniors will outnumber those 20 years younger in the province, underscoring the need for a clear seniors strategy that can get ahead of everyday challenges, including mounting pressure on the healthcare system.

“Independent seniors advocates are needed in Ontario to identify systemic gaps and address the broader challenges facing older adults,” said John Cappelletti, Chair of the RTOERO Board. “We’ve seen the impact such an advocate can have. In Newfoundland and Labrador, for example, the Seniors’ Advocate helped ensure all older adults now have access to high-dose flu vaccines at no cost.”

RTOERO highlighted the importance of building a responsive and efficient health-care system that reduces unnecessary emergency room visits. Strengthening models such as naturally occurring retirement communities (NORCs), where clinics are embedded in senior populated residences and neighbourhoods, can help older adults better manage their health. With many seniors living with multiple chronic conditions, RTOERO emphasized the need for more healthcare professionals trained in seniors’ care, as well as improved coordination across providers.

“When care is planned, coordinated and accessible, everyone benefits and we relieve pressure on an already exhausted health system,” Cappelletti added.

RTOERO’s meetings with MPPs focused not only on sharing key issues but on strengthening relationships with members across all parties. As a trusted, non-partisan voice grounded in evidence, RTOERO continues to advance policy solutions for aging Ontarians.

During introductory statements, Ontario’s Minister for Seniors, Raymond Cho, acknowledged RTOERO’s contributions, recognizing “the effort of all 87,000+ members of this organization for their dedication to helping create a more age-friendly province.” He added that the organization’s “advocacy has raised many important areas where we are currently partnering.”



RTOERO’s advocacy at Queen’s Park is part of a broader commitment to supporting older adults across Ontario. The organization will continue to engage with policymakers, share evidence-based solutions, and strengthen relationships across parties to advance coordinated planning, improved access to care, and long-term strategies for Ontario’s growing senior population. As a non-profit representing over 87,000 retired educators, RTOERO has, over the past 20+ years, provided $700,000 in scholarships for students pursuing careers in seniors’ health and well-being, donated over $2.2 million in grants to local communities, and established a Research Chair in geriatric medicine at the University of Toronto.





About RTOERO (soon to be Entente Education Canada)

RTOERO is a bilingual, trusted advocate for healthy, active aging, rooted in Canada’s education sector. With 87,000+ members in 51 districts, RTOERO manages a non-profit group health insurance program that covers more than 100,000 people nationwide. Membership is open to anyone working in or retired from any role in education in Canada, along with their immediate family members. In January 2026, RTOERO will become Entente Education Canada.

Guided by a belief in building a better future together, the organization harnesses the power of community to support individual well-being and advance societal progress.

