ACWA Presents Leadership Award to PCWA Board Director Robert Dugan and Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 2021 Excellence in Water Leadership Award to the collaborative team of Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board Director Robert Dugan and Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris.

Dugan has been on the PCWA Board of Directors since 2012 and Harris has been a Sacramento City Councilmember since 2014. Working together, they have had a direct impact on protecting the upper and lower American River with a focus on drinking water quality and supply, flood control, groundwater management and forest management.

The synergy between Dugan and Harris has brought focus to California’s headwater health and both have spent significant time on wildfire issues along with advancing forest management education and programs. They were also instrumental in forming the North State Water Alliance, a coalition of more than 100 water agencies committed to water quality and supply issues.

“Dugan and Harris have demonstrated remarkable leadership throughout their careers, especially in regards to shining a light on the importance of headwaters health in California,” said ACWA President Steve LaMar. “These visionary leaders have continually collaborated together on important water issues throughout the state.”

The Excellence in Water Leadership Award, Building a World of Difference®, recognizes individuals or collaborative groups who have made a remarkable and visible contribution to California water. The award, sponsored by Black & Veatch Corporation, was presented during ACWA’s 2021 Virtual Spring Conference.

For more information about ACWA’s awards programs, please visit www.acwa.com/about/awards.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627