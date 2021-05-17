Egide: strengthens its offer and business strategy with the creation of a business development team and the appointment of two experts

English French

Bollène, May 17, 2021 – 07:00am (CET)

Press Release

The Egide Group strengthens its offer and business strategy

with the creation of a business development team and the appointment of two experts

In order to support its growth dynamic and to accelerate the development of its various activities in the strategic markets it serves, the Egide Group (Euronext Paris™- Compartment C - ISIN: FR0000072373), an international group specializing in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces the creation of a Business Development team with the appointment of two experts, to strengthen its sales and marketing operations in the United States and Europe.

Gary WATERHOUSE is appointed Director of Business Development for North America. https://www.linkedin.com/in/gary-waterhouse-6609127/

Gary WATERHOUSE joins Egide with a technical background in metallurgy and organizational management (University of Surrey, UK and University of Phoenix, USA). He has over 20 years of experience in electronics and the semi-conductor industry, working for Amkor Technology, Texas Instruments and Tessera. His business development experience includes responsibilities in the US, Asia and Europe. Gary will be based in the US, supporting both the Cambridge and San Diego facilities.

David HIEN is appointed Director of Business Development for Europe and Asia.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidhien/

David HIEN is a graduate engineer from ISEN (École d'Ingénieurs des Hautes Technologies et du Numérique). As senior expert in business development and marketing in the electronics industry, he has worked for Texas Instruments in Europe, Taiwan and Dallas, and for Dekra in Spain. He will provide the Group with his understanding of the use of packaging and electronic components.

David will be based in Bollène (Vaucluse - France).

Gary WATERHOUSE and David HIEN will be in charge of a new organization named Customer Solutions, which will bring together design activity, application engineering, pricing, business development and marketing. Each position will be tailored to the operations of the geographic locations with which they operate.

Jim Collins, President and CEO of Egide Group, comments, "The creation of a Customer Solutions team in North America and Europe opens a new chapter in Egide's history. A team dedicated to promoting and marketing our solutions and offerings to our customers and prospects will enable Egide to achieve new milestones and accelerate the Group's growth in its strategic markets. We welcome Gary and David to our team."

Financial Agenda :

General Meeting : June 18, 2021

2020 H1 revenue: July 23, 2021

To find out more about Egide: www.egide-group.com

About Egide

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, High-Frequency, Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg : GID

CONTACTS

EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment