Start of construction of the Odra residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

English Estonian

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the Odra residential development project in the city centre of Tallinn. The three-part building complex, with a total of 114 apartments and seven commercial premises, will be completed in the beginning of 2023.

The Odra development project, located at Lastekodu St. 31/1, Lastekodu St. 31/2 and Odra St. 6 ( merko.ee/odra ) will be of energy class B. The size of the apartments ranges between 23–132 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 3,000 euros.

Merko will build greenery, recreational areas and children’s playgrounds in the interior courtyard. Parking spaces are located on the underground floor, which connects all three buildings.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Alar Toomik, Project Development Director of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, tel: +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.



Attachments