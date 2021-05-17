Aleksandr Timofejev is the new CEO of AS Tallinna Vesi

English Estonian

On 17 May 2021, the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi appointed Aleksandr Timofejev as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr Timofejev has been a member of the Management Board since 2012, serving as the Chief Operating Officer of AS Tallinna Vesi.



Supervisory Council also decided to extend the term of office of Aleksandr Timofejev as a member of the Management Board by 5 years as from 30/10/2021.

According to Priit Koit, Chairman of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi, Mr Timofejev’s long and versatile work experience in the company as well as strong knowledge of water and wastewater industry were the decisive factors in selecting the new CEO for the company. “Aleksandr has the skills such as strategic thinking and the ability to make quick and bold decisions when needed. Along with in-depth technical knowledge, these provide a solid basis for running and developing a business that provides vital services,” said Mr Koit.

Aleksandr Timofejev has been involved in the development and implementation of a number of strategic decisions in the company, and in his new role, he sees a good opportunity to cooperate with the City of Tallinn and Utilitas in drafting the new public water supply and sewerage development plan, as well as in implementing the new business plans of the company and producing green energy. “I am grateful to the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi for trusting me and to my good colleagues for their support,” he said.

AS Tallinna Vesi will continue with two Management Board members for the time being - with Aleksandr Timofejev as the CEO and Kristi Ojakäär as the CFO. The recruitment of the third member of the Management Board will start in the near future.



Mr Timofejev holds a Master’s degree from Tallinn University of Technology in Environmental Engineering, specialising in Water Engineering. He is a Chartered Engineer in Water Supply and Sewerage, EstQF Level 8, certified by the Estonian Association of Civil Engineers. Mr Timofejev has completed Senior Executive studies at Ashridge Business School in the United Kingdom and is currently participating in a two-year Executive MBA programme in Estonian Business School. Mr Timofejev is a Member of the Management Board of the Estonian Water Works Association

